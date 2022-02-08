tragic plane crash, where they found the body – Libero Quotidiano





A tragedy took place in Iceland, where a small tourist plane crashed. The four people on board died: among them also Josh Neuman, a YouTuber very famous all over the world for skate videos. He was only 22 years old and he was much loved in what he did, as evidenced by the figure of followers on YouTube (over one million): he was on a trip for a work project financed by the Belgian brand Suspicious Antwerp.





The paratrooper and influencer Nicola Bellavia was also panting at him. The bodies of the four people who were aboard the small tourist plane were found near Lake Thingvallavatn, east of Reykjavik. The discovery took place on the evening of Sunday 6 February, but the local police made known the identity of the victims only in the last hours. Neuman is gone, leaving an enviable record: he had made the video with the most viewed skate in YouTube history.





The plane disappeared on Thursday 3 February, immediately after taking off from Reykjavik airport. Hundreds of people had been mobilized for relief, along with boats, divers and two helicopters from the Icelandic coast guard. Once the wreck was located, bad weather had forced the search teams to postpone the recovery of the bodies from the lake.