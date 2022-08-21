Tragic Saturday in Turkey with 32 dead in two road accidents

At least 32 people were killed and around 50 injured on Saturday in southeastern Turkey in two road accidents, which occurred just hours apart.

The first accident occurred when a bus hit an ambulance, a fire engine and a vehicle with a team of journalists on the route from Gaziantep to Nizip, with a provisional balance of 16 dead and 21 injured, said the governor of Gaziantep province, quoted by local media.

Four toilets, three firefighters and two journalists from the Turkish agency Ilhas are among the 16 fatalities, according to the media.

Images released by DHA show the rear of the ambulance partially ripped off and the bus overturned on its side, with the front end smashed.

The driver of the bus that caused the multiple hit is being questioned by the gendarmes of the province of Gaziantep to clarify what happened, according to DHA.

truck without brakes

few hours later, a truck that had run out of brakes ran over a crowd in the city of Derikabout 250 kilometers east of the first accident, killing 16 people and injuring 29, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

“Sixteen people lost their lives and 29 were injured, eight of them seriously, in the accident caused by the breaking of the brakes of a truck that ran over a crowd in Derik”, Mardin province, the minister specified on Twitter.

Videos published by the Turkish media show the moment when the truck driver loses control of the vehicle and speeds past vehicles in his path and panicked pedestrians.

The official Turkish agency Anadolu indicated that shortly before an accident between three vehicles had occurred in the same place and that the emergency teams were still at the scene of the accident when the truck ran over the crowd.

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag announced the opening of an investigation by the Derik Attorney General’s office into the double accident, according to Anadolu Agency.

“I wish mercy (…) to our citizens who lost their lives (…). All our means are mobilized,” tweeted the minister, wishing a “prompt recovery of the injured.”