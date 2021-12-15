trailed jobs canceled. Crash on construction

The government wants to cut spending. This is absolutely clear to everyone.

We need to raise cash and we need a mountain of resources for the citizenship income and to buffer the expensive bills. The 110% super bonus costs a lot to the state and it’s no surprise that Draghi wants to scissor. But obviously any scissoring would be greeted with discontent and perhaps even anger of the citizens so everything must be done with great discretion. But this news about towed jobs will certainly be a bomb on the construction industry that is already bitterly mourning the increases in raw material prices. But let’s try to clarify. The construction industry is unhappy for many reasons. First of all, the anti-fraud decree is making life difficult for many construction sites. Secondly, raw materials have skyrocketed and making jobs go on has become very expensive. But now comes this other bad news and it’s about towed jobs. Recall that trailed jobs were a very important item of the 110% super bonus.

Bitter surprise for the construction industry

In fact, the Superbonus 110% is important in itself but it is also important because many other jobs could be linked to this bonus, which consequently benefited from extraordinary savings. The so-called towed works are not something secondary, indeed it is thanks to the idea of ​​towed works that many building works have been completed. But now the news is ticking: towed jobs will not benefit from the extension. Or rather, the extension remains until the end of 2022, but after 2022 the towed works vanish into thin air. The construction world will probably go on a rampage because everyone was expecting an extension to 2025 for towed jobs. Indeed, the construction world practically took it for granted.

In a nutshell, it was believed that the whole vast world of towed jobs and therefore in a certain sense linked to the 110% superbonus should last quietly until 2025.

But now all of this has vanished.