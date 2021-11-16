trailer and demo of the sequel to the famous Italian mod of Doom 2 – Nerd4.life

Giochi Penosi has announced that it has kicked off the Kickstarter campaign of Raw Two 2, sequel to the famous and irreverent Italian mod of Doom 2. Not only that, a trailer it’s a free demo.

The original project conceived by Nicola Piro and the Giochi Penosi team came out in 2012, achieving great success in Italy and beyond, as it was also played by world-famous influencers, such as PewDiePie and CinnamonToastKen. In total it reached 1 million downloads, becoming one of the most downloaded games on the Italian indie scene.

The demo of GrezzoDue 2 is already available for download and thanks to it the players will be able to try two levels of the main campaign and face brand new enemies. You can download it at this address. From here you can reach the Kickstarter campaign of the project.

We read below the details of the Giochi Penosi press release:

Keeping faith with the original project, once again users and enthusiasts will be able to fully enjoy the nostalgia and grotesque affection that the Giochi Penosi staff has included in GrezzoDue 2.

A fundamental feature of the game, in addition to excessive violence and satirical blasphemous contents, lies in the artistic process behind the creation of the characters: the various enemies that the player will face are in fact obtained through the photographic scan of real people, obviously adults, who have agreed to pose and act as game characters. The digitization of the characters and the transformation of photos of real figures into high-definition 2d sprites were made with the same procedure as the historic first-person shooters of the 90s.

With a similar process, the free roam map of Perugia was also created, the original city of the game’s creator staff: using scaled maps and photographing every facade of every building and alley it was possible to recreate the city in every detail. Just like the enemies and the maps, the weapons available are completely new and exaggeratedly violent, however, made with 3d models made from scratch. While the staff continues to work on the development of the full title, the kickstarter campaign promises supporters and fans even greater quality work: the money raised will in fact be spent on buying better equipment and hiring actors, voice actors and staff. .