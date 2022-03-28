trailer and first details of the new JRPG with history of the original author

Eiichiro Oda signs the plot of this game planned for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series and PC.

Anyone who has heard the word ‘anime’ will know One Piece. The series has become an icon in the world of Japanese animation, and it is not surprising that it has also made the leap to the video game sector with examples such as One Piece: Pirate Warriors or World Seeker. But, in the summer of 2021, Bandai Namco generated theories among the community after registering the name of One Piece Odyssey.

Now this game is a reality. As you can see in his trailer, located at the beginning of this news, we meet again with the Straw hat and his crew in a new adventure that, located within the JRPG genrewill be signed by the same Eiichiro Oda. Placing the pirates in an original plot, Oda has also designed other characters and the monsters that we will encounter on the journey.

What an incredible dive!Eiichiro OdaOda himself has reacted to this announcement with a few words: “I thought, hadn’t I designed the characters 3 years ago? Hahaha! But when I actually saw the game… Wow!” felt like if i was watching a movie!!! What an incredible immersion!” On the other hand, Bandai Namco assures that the game will be “a epic adventure to experience the world of One Piece” and will come out sometime in this 2022.

According to the Bandai Namco website, the story would take place after a disastrous storm that engulfs the well-known pirates. The Thousand Sunny ends brokenthe crew meets scattered on an island and Luffy’s straw hat has been lost. Now, to set sail again, the crew will have to meet and overcome obstacles, enemies and more challenges within said island.

We will be waiting to know a more specific release date, although the publisher already assures a premiere in PS4, PS5, Xbox Series and PC via Steam. In this way, One Piece fans have a new reason to rejoice, as One Piece Odyssey is presented as one of the games most glorious of the entire franchise.

