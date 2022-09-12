Trailer and Poster for Nanny, Blumhouse’s Horror Thriller Coming to Prime Video in December

blumhouse is getting a lot out of its relationship with Amazon Prime Video. In recent years, the study of Jason Blumrenowned for specializing in horror films, has released several of its productions directly on the platform’s catalogue.

This year it will be the turn of Nanny, a psychological horror thriller inspired by real events that will hit the Prime Video catalog later this year. Today we have here the trailer of the movie, so let’s see it.

VIDEO Trailer for Nanny, the new Blumhouse horror thriller coming to Prime Video

Nanny is run by Nikyatu Jusu and it marks her feature film directorial debut. Jusu has directed several short films and an episode of Two Sentence Horror Stories.

The film follows Aisha, a Senegalese immigrant who comes to New York to work for a wealthy family. Let’s take a look at the brief synopsis they share from Prime Video.

“Set in New York City, the film recounts the experience of a Senegalese immigrant working for a wealthy family, based on the real experiences of domestic workers.

The story has an autobiographical part, since Nikyatu Jusu’s mother also supported her family by dedicating herself to this trade. Additionally, Jusu incorporates spiritual elements into the story that speak to his own ancestry.“.

Nanny comes with the added bonus of having won the Jury Prize at the previous Sundance Film Festival, making it the first horror film to achieve such a milestone, and the second film directed by a black filmmaker to win among the jury. We also leave you the poster of the tape.

The cast of Nanny is made up of Anna Diop (Us), michelle monaghan (Mission Impossible: Fallout), Sinqua Walls (American Soul), Morgan Spector (The golden age), Rose Decker (Mare of Easttown) and Leslie Uggams (Dead Pool).

Prime Video will release Nanny in its catalog on December 16, hoping to continue its prolific relationship with Blumhouse.