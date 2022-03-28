trailer and release date for season 2 of the wonderful mystery comedy on Disney plus

With the noise of the Oscars (here you can see all the winners and our chronicle), Hulu has published the teaser trailer for season 2 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ (‘Only Murders in the Building’). In Spain we will be able to see the new episodes from June 28 on Disney+.

Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez They return to the Arconia in new episodes in which they will be the ones investigated. Well, their characters. And it is that the previous season ended in a cliffhanger with our leading trio hunted at the scene of the murder of Bunny, the president of the neighborhood council.

Jack Hoffman remains at the helm of the series as writer and showrunner. The main additions to this season are Cara Delevingne as an art world insider and Michael Rapaport as the detective assigned to the case.

They will not be the only ones we see in the cast, since the presence of Aaron Dominguez, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Tina Fey, Jackie Hoffman, Nathan Lane, and James Caverly. Also, and as the trailer revealed, we will see Amy Schumer as a fictional version of herself.