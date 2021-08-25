trailer and release date of the Christmas movie with Anna Kendrick

The Disney + film with Anna Kendrick entitled Noelle will arrive in a few days! Here’s when

In Disney + Christmas comedy Santa’s daughter, Noelle Kringle (played by Anna Kendrick) is full of Christmas spirit and holiday cheer, but her greatest wish is to accomplish something truly “important” like her beloved brother Nick Kringle (Bill Hader ), which this year will inherit the role of Santa Claus from his father. When Nick is about to crumble like a piece of gingerbread due to too much stress, Noelle suggests that he take a break and leave … but not seeing her brother come back, Noelle decides to leave the North Pole to find him and bring him back. in time to save Christmas.

L’sudden disappearance of the new Santa Claus throws the North Pole into chaos, so much so that Mrs. Kringle (Julie Hagerty) is forced to step in to curb Santa’s temporary hi-tech replacement, cousin Gabe (Billy Eichner). Meanwhile, Noelle along with elf Polly (Shirley MacLaine), the biting but kindhearted nanny of the family, is down south on a search and rescue mission, during which she realizes she has a lot in common with her father. thus beginning to understand the true meaning of Christmas.

Loading... Advertisements

Written and directed by Marc Lawrence, Noelle stars Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Billy Eichner, Julie Hagerty and Shirley MacLaine. The film is produced by Suzanne Todd with John G. Scotti as executive producer. The comedy for the whole family will debut on November 27, streamed on Disney +.

Disney + | The novelties in the catalog in November 2020