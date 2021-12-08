trailer and release date of The Contract, free DLC with Franklin from GTA 5 – Nerd4.life

Rockstar Games released the trailer of the The Contract free DLC for GTA Online. This is a new expansion with plot content that will allow us to meet Franklin Clinton from GTA 5. La exit date it’s December 15, 2021. You can see the video above.

There description of the DLC GTA Online’s free game reads: “Get ready for a wild and exhilarating ride through Los Santos, from the seedy streets of the old Franklin neighborhood to the sexiest parties in town, from profligate mansions to FIB offices and more, as you join Franklin, to expert hacker Imani, to Chop the Dog and the team to secure Dr. Dre’s precious tunes and return them to their rightful owner. ”

In The Contract, Franklin Clinton from GTA 5 will be the owner of a new “celebrity solutions agency”. Lamar Davis will also be part of the game. Franklin’s agency is focusing on music star Dr. Dre. Dr. Dre’s new music tracks have ended up “in the wrong hands” due to a missing smartphone and Franklin’s job is to try and get them back.

Rockstar Games says this DLC for GTA Online will coincide with “a new one radio station eclectic with some very special guests, huge premium updates for existing radio stations, including a ton of exclusive new and unreleased Dr. Dre tracks and a large line-up of artists, plus additional agency job opportunities. “