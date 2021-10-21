Trailer and release date of the film with Tom Holland [VIDEO]

News

Trailer and release date of the film with Tom Holland

The first trailer of Uncharted, transposition of the famous videogame saga developed by Naughty Dog which sees the protagonist Tom Holland, ready to take on the role of Nathan Drake. Next to him in the role of mentor Sully, Mark Wahlberg.

As we can see from these first images, our protagonists are intent on searching for the mythical golden city of El Dorado accompanied by the journalist Chloe Frazer, played for the occasion by Sophia Taylor Ali. The film will be directed by Ruben Fleischer, former director of Zombieland – Double hit, second chapter of the beloved zombie saga with protagonists Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone And Jesse Eisenberg.

Other than these first adrenaline-pumping images, the trailer also revealed to us when we will finally be able to meet the cheeky Nathan Drake. The film will arrive in theaters, and exclusively in cinemas, starting next February 18th.

We will therefore find again Tom Holland in another film that promises to definitely launch his career. As you know, in fact, beyond that Uncharted, the young British actor will also star in Spider-Man: No Way Home (trailer here), third installment of the MCU saga dedicated to spider man.

This will arrive in the room earlier than the treasure hunter’s adventures. The new film about Peter Parker and associates will be released in cinemas starting next December 17th. In the film, alongside our beloved protagonist, they will obviously return Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, faces of MJ and Ned. Together with them a great plethora of enemies. Starting from the Doc Ock of Alfred Molina, passing through Electro di Jamie Foxx until you get to the Green Goblin of which, however, the interpreter has not yet been revealed.

What do you think of this first trailer? Does it attract you? Are you a fan of the Uncharted video game series? What do you expect to see in this film? Tell us yours, as always, in the comments.


