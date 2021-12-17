trailer announces that it is available for Android and iOS systems – Nerd4.life

Alien: Isolation is finally available also for systems iOS and Android, as announced by a new one trailer game, published by the developer Feral Interactive, which is responsible for the port on mobile systems. The video lasts about a minute and shows the gameplay on the new platforms. Apparently it seems to be a great job.

If you are interested, you can buy Alien: Isolation on Google Play or App Store for € 11.99. The price isn’t super low for a mobile game, but in this case it might be worth it.

Let’s read the official description of Alien: Isolation:

Experience true fear in your own skin with Alien: Isolation, a survival horror set in an atmosphere of danger and suspense. Fifteen years after the events of Alien, Amanda, Ellen Ripley’s daughter, embarks on a desperate battle for safety, on a mission in which she must uncover the truth behind her mother’s disappearance.

As Amanda, explore an increasingly dangerous world and confront its inhabitants: a tormented and panicked people and an unpredictable and ruthless Alien.



Defenseless and without adequate preparation, Amanda will have to go in search of resources, find improvised solutions and use her wits to succeed in the mission and, above all, to survive.