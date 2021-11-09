Trailer Billie Eilish in Happier Than Ever on Disney Plus | Video

Billie Eilish debuts on Disney Plus on September 3, 2021 with ‘Happier Than Ever: Love Letter to Los Angeles’, a concert-musical film in which the artist performs all the songs from his second album ‘Happier Than Ever’ and is joined by Romero Lubambo, Finneas, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus and the Los Angeles Philarmonic conducted by Gustavo Dudamel. Directed by Billie Eilish, Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne.

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and Oscar winner Patrick Osborne, the special also includes some animated elements, taking viewers on a dreamlike journey through Billie’s hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic settings.

Happier Than Ever: Love Letter to Los Angeles features Finneas, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, led by musical and artistic director Gustavo Dudamel, and world-renowned Brazilian guitarist, Romero Lubambo, with orchestral arrangements by David Campbell.

Happier Than Ever: Love Letter to Los Angeles was produced by Interscope Films and Darkroom Productions, in association with Nexus Studios and Aron Levine Productions, with Kerry Asmussen as live concert director and Pablo Berron as director of photography.

Writer and director Robert Rodriguez directed the action films Desperado And From dusk to dawn. Among his other cinematographic works there are Sin City, Alita – Angel of battle, We Can Be Heroes and movies Spy Kids, all produced at its Troublemaker Studios in Austin, Texas.

Patrick Osborne is an American animator, screenwriter and director. In 2014 he won the Academy for Best Animated Short Film for Feast, which marked his directorial debut, followed by the groundbreaking short in VR, Pearl, Emmy winner and Oscar nominated in 2017. He served as the director of animation for the ABC comedy series, Imaginary Mary. Previously, Osborne was an animator for films such as Wreck-It Ralph And Bolt – A four-legged hero by Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Under the guidance of Music and Art Director Gustavo Dudamel, LA Phil offers live entertainment, media initiatives and learning programs that inspire and empower communities in Los Angeles and beyond. The Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra is the centerpiece of the LA Phil offering, which also includes a multi-genre and multidisciplinary performance program and youth development programs such as YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles). Performances take place on three historic stages – Walt Disney Concert Hall, Hollywood Bowl and The Ford – and across a variety of media platforms. In every initiative, LA Phil seeks to enrich the lives of individuals and communities through musical, artistic and learning experiences that resonate in our world today.