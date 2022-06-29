trailer, cast and review of the Amazon film

If there is any platform especially focused on science fiction, that is, without a doubt, Amazon Prime Video. The most incredible and surprising stories always have a place in its catalogue, which has recently launched original titles as varied as night sky or the western Outer Rangealthough it also acquires other interesting additions such as Titan or series like The maid’s tale. In fact, the bet is so firm that Amazon Studios already has its sights set on new projects of this genre, as confirmed by the Spanish Awarenesswith María Pedraza and Pedro Alonso in the cast.

That is why it is not surprising that one of his latest releases has been framed in this genre. This is Roland Emmerich’s film moon fall, an apocalyptic story in space that brings together several familiar faces among its cast.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

If you don’t want to miss any premiere SUBSCRIBE TO AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

moon fall: trailer, cast and synopsis of the Amazon Prime Video movie

A mysterious force knocks the Moon out of its orbit, sending it into a direct collision with Earth at full speed. A few weeks before impact with the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Halle Berry, Wound) is convinced that she holds the key to saving our planet. But only astronaut Brian Harper (patrick wilsonsaga The Conjouring) and conspiracy theorist KC Houseman (John Bradley, Game of Thrones) believe it. The unlikely heroes of moon fall They will mount an impossible mission to space, leaving behind all their loved ones, to land on the lunar surface and try to save humanity, facing a mystery of cosmic proportions.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

complete the cast Donald Sutherland, Michael PenaCharlie Plummer, Eme Ikwuakor, Stephen Bogaert, Maxim Roy, Katy Breier, Wenwen Yu, Carolina Bartczak, and Hazel Nugent.

moon fall: review of the premiere of Amazon

Criticism, both national and international, has not left Roland Emmerich’s latest film in a good place, which has been described as ‘failed’ in terms of quality. In the different Spanish newspapers it has been possible to read about his lack of emotion for the space adventure and his lack of definition in terms of tone, which does not seem to find the right humorous treatment of some sequences.

However, this apocalyptic mission it does seem to have conquered Amazon Prime Video subscribers, which has placed moon fall in the Top 10 of the platform. Your opinion should be closer to that of those who believe that realities that are not ours are reason enough to get hooked on the screen and enjoy a bit of guilty pleasure, even if this is a hodgepodge of typical science fiction elements without contributing anything new to the genre.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io