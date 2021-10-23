trailer, cast, plot and previews of horror movies

Curiosity 20 horror films that made the history of the genre

On October 28, just in time for Halloween, Disney’s horror film finally arrives in Italian cinemas Antlers – Insatiable spirit, first foray into the genre by acclaimed director Scott Cooper (Black Mass). The film produced by Guillermo del Toro follows a teacher from a small town in Oregon and her brother, the local sheriff, whose lives are intertwined with that of a young student who hides a dangerous secret with frightening consequences.

Plot and cast

The official plot: “Antlers” tells the story of a teacher (Keri Russell) who notices that one of her students (Jeremy T. Thomas) holds a terrible secret that could endanger the life of the small town in Oregon where she lives together. to brother sheriff (Jesse Plemons)

The cast of Antlers is completed Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, Amy Madigan, Cody Davis, Sawyer Jones, Arlo Hajdu, Glynis Davies, Emily Delahunty, Jesse Downs, Dorian Kingi, Katelyn Peterson, Dendrie Taylor and Andy Thompson.

Curiosity

“Antlers” is based on the short story “The Quiet Boy” by Nick Antosca who is also a co-producer on the film and co-writer with director Scott Cooper and newcomer Henry Chaisson. Antosca also wrote Jukai – The forest of suicides and created horror TV series Channel Zero And With the new cherry flavor.

Director Scott Cooper has directed critically acclaimed films such as Crazy Heart, a debut with 2 Oscars (Best Actor to Jeff Bridges and Best Original Song) and the intense drama revenge The Fire of Vengeance – Out of the Furnace with Christian Bale and Woody Harrelson, in addition to the biopic crime Black Mass – The ultimate gangster with Johnny Depp and most recently the western drama Hostiles – Hostiles which marked a Cooper reunion with Christian Bale.

This will be the third time for Jesse Plemons as a sheriff, the actor also played a cop in Barry Seal – An American History (2017) and Game Night – Guess Who Dies Tonight? (2018).

The first film directed by Scott Cooper from Crazy Heart (2009) not to have Masanobu Takayanagi as director of photography, as well as Cooper’s first digital film.

The team that supported Scott Cooper behind the scenes included cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister (Johnny English Strikes Back), editor Dylan Tichenor (Secrets of Brokeback Mountain), production designer Tim Grimes (Jane Got a Gun) and costume designer. Karin Nosella (Tomorrowland – The world of tomorrow).

The original music of the film is by composer Javier Navarrete (The labyrinth of the faun, Reflections of fear, The Hole, The fury of the titans, Byzantium).

“Antlers” is produced by Guillermo del Toro (The Faun’s Labyrinth; Mimic; The Devil’s Thorn), David S. Goyer (The Night House; Apple TV + Foundation) and J. Miles Dale (Nightmare Alley).

The original tale

38-year-old writer Nick Antosca from New Orleans, Louisiana as well as “A Quiet Boy” (available HERE) who inspired “Antlers” also wrote the novels Fires (2006), Midnight Picnic (2009), The Obese (2012), The Hangman’s Ritual (2013) and the collection of short stories The Girlfriend Game, short story collection (2013).

Julia read Lucas’ story at home. He was renting a small cottage just outside of town. Her cottage was hidden behind a larger house, one of the nicest and most well-kept around Rexford, where the landlady, a divorced woman in her sixties named Elaine Fielding, lived. The cottage was quiet and welcoming. Lucas’s story was called “The Three Wolves”. Sometimes children just rewrite the stories they knew. They would write about Iron Man or Jack Sparrow. At first he thought that Lucas had just told Goldilocks, but with the wolves. But there were no golden curls in his story. There were only the Wolves, who lived together in a cave above a city. Big Wolf, Middle Wolf and Little Wolf. The greatest was a brute. The youngest was shy. The pimp was the peacemaker. “Every day the Middle Wolf would go out and catch fish for all of them. But one day he came back and Big Wolf and Little Wolf had rabeez. And all they wanted was to go to town and eat the people. “ Then Middle Wolf blocked the cave entrance with rocks and trapped the other two inside, where they growled all day and night. And every day he caught fish for them, which he slipped between the rocks to satisfy their hunger. And every night, he slept near the entrance to make sure they never got out. Lucas had drawn each of them. His illustrations were quick but recklessly sure, like a painter’s sketches. The most extraordinary thing was how realistic they were, except that Middle Wolf had a strangely human face and Big Wolf had strange eyes. Little Wolf was just a puppy. It was a strange story for a child to write. He said he lived with his father and his little brother, Todd. So Big Wolf was the father, Little Wolf was Todd and Middle Wolf – the one who took care of everything, who kept the peace – was Lucas …

The creature of the film – [Attenzione spoiler sul film!!!]

Antlers features a “Wendigo”, a cannibal creature part of Native American folklore (Algonquin).

Wendigo is a mythological creature or evil spirit that originates from Native American folklore. The Wendigo is often said to be a malevolent spirit, sometimes depicted as a creature with human-like characteristics, possessing humans. The Wendigo is known to invoke feelings of insatiable greed / hunger, the desire to cannibalize other humans, as well as the propensity to commit murder in those who fall under its influence. In contrast to his representations in the colonial culture of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, in indigenous representations the Wendigo is described as a gigantic humanoid; an unpleasant stench or sudden, unseasonable cold may precede its approach. Probably due to Europeans’ long-standing identification with their own superstitions about werewolves Hollywood film depictions often label horned man / beast hybrids with the name “Wendigo”, but the characteristics of these hybrids do not appear. in the original indigenous stories. In a branch of modern psychiatry (ethnopsychiatry), Wendigo lends its name to a form of psychosis known as Windigo psychosis, typical of certain Indian tribes in Canada (hunger for human flesh alternating with anorexia up to depression and the request for suicide).

A Wendigo is also present in the tale Pet Sematary – Living Cemetery by Stephen King, however, it is largely invisible and influences the actions of the characters in the background. King describes him as a personification of evil, an ugly grinning creature with yellow-gray eyes, ears replaced by ram’s horns, white vapor coming out of his nostrils, and a sharp, rotting yellow tongue.

A Wendigo-inspired character appears in American comics published by Marvel Comics. Created by writer Steve Englehart and artist Herb Trimpe, the monster is the result of a curse that plagues those who commit acts of cannibalism. He first appeared in The Incredible Hulk n. 162 (April 1973) and again in the October 1974 issue.

Other creatures based on the legend, or so called, appear in various films and television shows, including Dark Was the Night aka Monster Hunter of 2014 and The insatiable (Ravenous) from 1999 with Guy Pearce and Robert Carlyle. Television series include Teen Wolf, Supernatural, Blood Ties, Witches, Grimm And Hannibal, in which an FBI profiler has recurring dreams or visions of a Wendigo symbolizing Mad Mikkelsen’s cannibal serial killer. A Wendigo appears in the Christmas special of DuckTales, “Last Christmas!”, In which the creatures are described as “poor souls turned into monsters by obsession and despair”. A Wendigo also appears in the horror film The Retreat of 2020.

The 2015 survival horror video game Until Dawn of Supermassive Games presents the wendigo as the main antagonist, while the video game Fallout 76 of Bethesda Game Studios, the wendigo are featured as one of the enemy cryptids found in the Appalachian area; mutated from people who consumed human flesh in isolation.

