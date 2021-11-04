trailer, cast, plot and previews on the Disney film

On June 17, 2022, it arrives in American theaters Lightyear – The true story of Buzz, Disney’s new animated feature film starring Chris Evans that will tell the origins of the iconic astronaut who inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy from the acclaimed Toy Story franchise.

Plot and cast

The official plot: To infinity and beyond… The new sci-fi adventure features the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear voiced by Chris Evans, the hero who inspired the toy, introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans.

Lightyear – Trailer and video

First official Italian tailer released on October 27, 2021

Curiosity

“Lightyear” is not a story about the action figure of Toy Story – The world of toys (1995), but on the origin of the fictional astronaut who inspired the toys.

The film is directed by short director Angus MacLane Toy Story of Terror And Surprise buzz and co-director of the feature film Looking for Dory. MacLane directs “Lightyear” from a screenplay by Pete Docter (Soul) based on characters created by Docter with John Lasseter (Cars – Roaring Engines) and Joe Ranft (Buzz Lightyear from Star Command).

Lightyear is the 26th consecutive Pixar film for actor and voice actor John Ratzenberger.

“Lightyear” is Chris Evans’ third theatrical animated film after that TMNT (2007) and Battle for the Earth (2007).

This will be the second spin-off of Toy Story after Buzz Lightyear from Stellar Command – Let’s go !.

Buzz Lightyear – The genesis

Buzz Lightyear is a toy superhero who along with Sheriff Woody is one of the two main characters in all four animated Toy Story films. He also appeared in the movie Buzz Lightyear from Star Command – Off We Go! and in the television series Buzz Lightyear from Star Command which was inspired by the film. In the English version of all four films and video games, Buzz’s voice belongs to Tim Allen, who is replaced by Patrick Warburton in the television series; the Italian Buzz is instead voiced in the films by Massimo Dapporto and in the television series by Stefano Mondini. In the film “Lightyear – The true story of Buzz” the protagonist is voiced by Chris Evans and in Italian by Marco Vivio.

Buzz Lightyear’s name was given in honor of Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, Apollo 11 astronaut and second person to walk on the Moon. According to the Pixar producers, the character was originally tentatively named Lunar Larry, but it sounded “too extravagant,” so while trying to rename him, “we looked at some spatial terms and the term” Lightyear / Lightyear came up, and the name cooler as an astronaut was Buzz Aldrin. ” Aldrin acknowledged the tribute when he pulled out a Buzz Lightyear toy during a speech at NASA, amid ecstatic applause from those present. As for the design of Lightyear, “Toy Story” director John Lasseter wanted to create a GI Joe-style action figure for the film and decided on an astronaut figure. Lasseter attributes his design to the influence of the Apollo astronauts, in particular, their transparent helmets, headgear, communication devices and white suits. The purple and fluorescent green color scheme were Lasseter and his wife’s favorite colors, respectively. The appearance of TV actor Ed Kemmer is also believed to have inspired Lightyear. Kemmer played Commander Buzz Corry in Space Patrol, one of the first science fiction series on American television.

Buzz Lightyear in the cinema, on TV and in space

Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Pat Fraley, appears in the computer games Disney’s Animated Storybook: Toy Story and Disney’s Activity Center: Toy Story, both released in 1996. Buzz Lightyear also appears in the film Finding Nemo and like a car in the movie Cars – Roaring Engines along with Woody and Hamm. It is also seen in the shorts of the series Toy Story Toons (Hawaiian Holidays, Surprise Buzz and No Party Without Rex) and in the two specials: Toy Story of Terror! And Toy Story: A whole other world. Buzz Lightyear also appeared in two episodes dand Family Guy, in an episode of South Park and was also mentioned in the TV series The Simpsons. Buzz also appeared in the 2008 Disney film Enchanted tales with Adam Sandler and in the 2010 Disney film The Sorcerer’s Apprentice. Buzz Lightyear and Woody appear as piñatas in the film Coco from Pixar and Woody and Buzz appeared together in the 2019 video game Kingdom Hearts III.

In May 2008, NASA and Disney announced that an original Thinkway Toys action figure from Buzz Lightyear would fly aboard Space Shuttle Discovery on the STS-124 mission. The toy was to remain on the International Space Station (ISS) for six months, where it would take part in a zero gravity experiment and then appear in a downlink video from space as the Space Shuttle delivered the space station’s largest module: Kibō, the pressurized section of the Japanese experimental module. The flight was organized as part of the “Toys in Space” program that began in 1985. The action figure “dined” with the 10 astronauts of the space station and was seen peeking out of a window aboard the ISS. The action figure remained aboard the space station for a period of six months as part of the Toys-in-space educational program. The action figure returned from the space station on September 11, 2009, aboard the STS-128 mission.

Buzz Lightyear action figure

In 1995 Thinkway Toys launched an official Buzz Lightyear action figure 30 centimeters high. At the time, Thinkway didn’t think “Toy Story” would become that popular and therefore didn’t produce enough figures to meet demand, as mentioned in Toy Story 2. Originally Tim Allen’s voice was included in the action figure, but later models featured a voice actor with a voice similar to Allen’s. In October 2009 and 2010, coinciding with the 3-D reissue of Toy Story and the release of Toy Story 3, Thinkway Toys has released a Buzz Lightyear replica based on the figure seen in the Toy Story films and as part of their “Toy Story Collection” series with special moving elements such as pop-up wings complete with flashing lights, lasers, wrist communicator and 30 to 65 recorded phrases, depending on the version purchased. A Thinkway Toys figurine was also produced which comes with a certificate of authenticity and included in a special packaging that replicates the spaceship as seen in the movies. Another Thinkway Toys 2009 Buzz Lightyear figure included the multipurpose belt seen in “Toy Story 2”. In 2009 Lego launched its “Lego Toy Story” line, which included a 205-piece Buzz Lightyear action figure. The fully assembled figure featured articulated head, arms, hands, torso, legs, feet, wings and visor. Lego also created a Buzz Lightyear minifigure. In 2016, a new version of Buzz Lightyear was created for the Lego-Disney minifigure series.

Photos and posters