trailer, cast, plot and previews on the Netflix movie

On December 24, it will debut on Netflix Don’t Look Up, the new epic ensemble comedy by Adam McKay former director of The big bet And Vice – The man in the shadows. The film tells the story of two humble astronomers who take part in a gigantic media tour to warn humanity of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.

Cast and plot

Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy student, and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), make the surprising discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem is, it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? Nobody really seems to care. It turns out that warning humanity of a planet killer the size of Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent Orlean president (Meryl Streep) and his flattering son and chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, a cheerful morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With just six months before the comet impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and grabbing the attention of the social media obsessed audience before it’s too late proves incredibly comical – what it will take to get the world to look in. tall?

The cast of the film includes Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, with Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley, with Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep.

Don’t Look Up – trailers and videos

First Italian teaser trailer released on 8 September 2021

Curiosity

Director Adam McKay has a rich comedy résumé (Anchorman 1 & 2, Ricky Bobby, Step Brothers at 40, Reserve Cops).

McKay wrote the part of Dibiasky specifically for Jennifer Lawrence. He spent four or five months examining ideas with Leonardo DiCaprio, tweaking the script before finally signing.

The cast boasts five Oscar winners: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep and Mark Rylance; two Oscar nominees: Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill; and a Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Oscar recipient: Tyler Perry. The cast also includes two Grammy winners: Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi.

Adam McKay originally planned to make the film for Paramount Pictures before it was acquired by Netflix in April 2020.

Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio have already starred together in Marvin’s room (1996). Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill have already starred together in Django Unchained (2012) and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013). Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett have already starred together in The Aviator (2004). Meryl Streep and Timothee Chalamet have already starred in Little Women (2019).

“Don’t Look Up” is the second film in which Meryl Streep’s character has the surname Orlean, the other is in The orchid thief (2002).

Chris Evans was previously cast to play the role of Mark Rylance.

“Don’t Look Up” is Leonardo DiCaprio’s second film since winning the Oscar for Revenant – Revenant (2015). The first was Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), for which he received an Oscar nomination.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Mark Rylance and Himesh Patel all appeared in a Christopher Nolan film: DiCaprio in Inception (2010), Patel in Tenet (2020), Rylance in Dunkirk (2017) and Chalamet in Interstellar (2014).

Adam McKay and Jennifer Lawrence are also working on the biopic Bad Blood about Elizabeth Holmes.

Tyler Perry and Adam McKay previously collaborated on Vice – The Man in the Shadows (2018).

The soundtrack

The original music of the film is by the composer and pianist Nicholas Brittell twice nominated for an Academy Award for soundtracks for Moonlight And If Beale Street Could Talk. Brittell and director Adam McKay have previously collaborated on “The Big Bet” and “Vice – The Man in the Shadows”. Brittell’s other credits include music for Cruella, The king, The battle of the sexes And Free State of Jones.

The song accompanying the "Don't Look Up" trailer is The Seige's "Run For Your Life".

