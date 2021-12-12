trailer, cast, plot and previews

On April 13, 2022, he made his debut in cinemas Fantastic Beasts 3 aka Fantastic Beasts – Dumbledore’s Secrets, the third film in the “Fantastic Beasts” series, spin-off of the Harry Potter saga. The film directed by longtime director David Yates will introduce Mads Mikkelsen as the wizard Gellert Grindelwald after Johnny Depp’s departure.

Plot and cast

An official plot of “Fantastic Beasts – Dumbledore’s Secrets” has not yet been released, but we know that the new film: “will be an opportunity to spend time with friends we know and to get to know those we haven’t met yet” . In the case of “Fantastic Beasts 3,” fans will have both opportunities as the film will take an even deeper look into the life of legendary Hogwarts headmaster, Dumbledore, played by Jude Law; will explore Wizarding World’s involvement in World War II as Newt Scamander, played by Eddie Redmayne, clashes with Mads Mikkelsen’s Gellert Grindelwald and his growing army. Leading Dumbledore to reflect on his past and previous relationship with Grindelwald.

The cast of the film also includes Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Dan Fogler, Jessica Williams, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Richard Coyle, Oliver Masucci, Victoria Yeates, Wilf Scolding, Emilia Karlsson, Jeremy Azis, Sean Talo and Tony McCarthy.

Fantastic Beasts 3 – trailers and videos

Official logo video released on September 22, 2021

Video with trailer announcement released on 11 December 2021

Curiosity

Johnny Depp will not reprise his role as Grindelwald. He was asked in November 2020 by Warner Brothers (the studio that produced the film) to leave after losing the libel case against the UK newspaper The Sun (which described him as a “wifey”) and the actor agreed. The part was then reassigned to Mads Mikkelsen. Depp filmed a scene before he was asked to leave. According to various media reports, thanks to his “pay or play” contract, he will receive the entire compensation agreed with the studio of 16 million dollars.

“Fantastic Beasts 3” was postponed for a year following the mixed critics reception of the previous film and to give JK Rowling more time to fine-tune the script.

Original Harry Potter screenwriter Steve Kloves makes his return to the franchise after ten years. He was hired to help JK Rowling.

Jessica Williams’ character Eulalie Hicks, an Ilvermorny professor, is expected to play a bigger role in this film after her cameo in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”.

One of the main locations of the film will be Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, so fans have created a petition to choose Oscar-nominated actress Fernanda Montenegro as president of the Magical Congress of Brazil which has reached over 100,000 signatures. Montenegro replied that although she was very grateful she did not have an agenda available to attend the function.

The film was originally slated for a release date of November 12, 2021, but has been postponed to November 6, 2020 due to the departure of Johnny Depp and the Covid-19 pandemic, to July 15, 2022. September 22, 2021 along with the title of the film film, Warner Bros. also announced that the film would be released three months earlier, on April 15, 2022.

“Fantastic Beasts 3” will be released to coincide with the 32nd birthday of Emma Watson who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise (2001-2011).

Who is Gellert Grindelwald?

Gellert Grindelwald is a dark wizard who sowed panic in the wizarding world before the rise of Lord Voldemort and introduced to the Harry Potter film saga in the sequel “Deathly Hallows – Part 1” in which a young Grindelwald is played by Jamie Campbell Bower and an older version by Michael Byrne. Grindelwald returns with the features of Johnny Depp in the series “Fantastic Beasts” in which Grindelwald and Dumbledore (Jude Law) made a pact of blood in their youth to not harm each other. Grindelwald first appears in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, although for most of the story he is concealed in disguise, those of American Auror Percival Graves played by Colin Farrell. In Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the dark wizard manages to bring Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller) to his side by revealing his true identity, that of Albus Dumbledore’s missing brother, Aurelius Dumbledore.

Johnny Depp’s exit

Depp’s departure from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, announced by the actor on social media along with an official release from Warner Bros., is a consequence of Depp’s legal dispute with ex-wife Amber Heard who has accused the actor of domestic violence and abuse, accusations that Depp not only rejected, but returned to the sender accusing his wife of being a violent and unstable person. This feud that includes several lawsuits has had an impact on Depp’s professional life, who after leaving the role of Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean saga, it fell to the role of the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, portrayed fleetingly in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and more fully in “Fantastic Beasts – The Crimes of Grindelwald”. The most recent stages in the long legal diatribe between Depp and Heard saw the former sue Heard for $ 50 million for defamation over an editorial the actress wrote for the Washington Post in December 2018, in which the actress spoke. of domestic abuse without, however, mentioning Depp openly. As part of the lawsuit, Depp filed documents claiming Heard actually physically abused him during the marriage rather than the other way around, a claim Heard denied. In early 2020, Depp released audio tapes of conversations between him and Heard, which he claimed corroborated some of the claims he had previously made in his lawsuit. In August 2020, Heard retorted to Depp, claiming that the ex-husband had coordinated “a campaign of harassment via Twitter and [orchestrato] online petitions in an attempt to get her fired by Aquaman and L’Oreal ”. Depp later filed a libel suit in England against News Group Newspapers, the company that publishes The Sun, which in a 2018 article called him a wife-beating person. On November 2, 2020, the High Court of Justice rejected Depp’s request as “the vast majority of Mr. Heard’s alleged assaults by Mr. Depp have been demonstrated according to civilian standards ”. Depp then announced that he intends to appeal the decision.

Below you will find Depp’s statement shared on his Instagram account.

In light of recent events, I would like to make the following brief statement. First, I would like to thank everyone who has given me their support and their loyalty. I have been honored and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly in the latter days. Secondly, I would like to let you know that I have been asked to resign from Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and have complied with and accepted that request. Finally, I want to say this. The surreal judgment of the UK court will not change my struggle to tell the truth and I confirm that I intend to appeal. My determination remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined from this moment in time. Thanks for reading.

The judgment Deep refers in his statement is that of a London judge who ruled against Depp in his libel case against the British newspaper The Sun for calling him an abusive husband who beats his wife after Amber Heard had him. made allegations of domestic abuse. These allegations were initially made public as part of Heard’s divorce petition.

The soundtrack

Original music for the film is by composer James Newton Howard (Snow White and the Huntsman, Hunger Games, Maleficent, Jungle Cruise, Raya and the Last Dragon). Howard also scanned the previous Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Photos and posters