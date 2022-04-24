Trailer, cast, release date and everything we know

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ has finished its season 4 with that security that has been (in fact for a long time) renewed for new episodes. A fifth season of the dystopia that we can see on HBO Max that will arrive soon with new challenges for June and her other allies in this chess match against Gilead.

After having seen ‘The Wilderness’, the last episode, we are going to review everything we know about the fifth season of the series starring Elisabeth Moss. By the way, from here spoilers of the end of season 4 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and its implications for his return.

The history

We have closed season 4 with June in No Man’s Land, running errands, with her husband in Canada and doing everything possible to reunite the family. These last (and in my opinion somewhat tedious) episodes showed us that Gilead could not be so easily removed from the woman who has lived tortured there and will do everything possible to hurt the country in an act of revenge and to show that savage final act, with the lynching and execution of Fred Waterford.

From the little we know about this season 5, is that it will continue to explore this trauma management of June, which right now is at its maximum power. We will see to what extent Waterford’s information helps to destabilize Gilead (spoilers, knowing that ‘The Testaments’ takes place more than a decade in the future, we will not see it in the series).

On the other hand we have the arc of Serena’s pregnancy, who will be aware of who has been the executioner of her husband. Bruce Miller warns that he will continue to explore his and Emily’s motherhood, scrapped due to COVID and scheduling issues. In addition, the creator promises more space for both Janine, Aunt Lydia and Esther Keyes.

There will also be room for Nick, separated from June (again) during the season. There is a theory that he will be key to the rescue of little Hannah … sacrificing himself so that the girl returns to her mother.

The cast

Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline BrewerOT Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, Mckenna Grace and Sam Jaeger will repeat (probably) in these new episodes after the wild loss of the character of Joseph Fiennes.

However, we cannot rule out the presence of the actor, since Bruce Miller confirmed his intention to continue telling the past of the Commander and his wife. It also seems that we will see again Sylvie, played by Clea DuVall and that she could not participate due to “scheduling problems”.

At the moment, the only signing we know for season 5 is Christine Ko in the role of Lily, a former refugee Marta who will be the leader of the resistance. She a potential ally for June’s crusade.

The filming

Good news. Season 5 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ began shooting this past February in Ontario, Canada. Following the usual times, the production of the new episodes will extend until next July. Also, we know that Elisabeth Moss will direct an episode.

the premiere date

They are somewhat fair, but there is nothing that makes us suspect that we are not going to see season 5 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ this very 2022. At least trusting the precedents, there is usually not much time between the end of filming and emission. Of course, I would not expect these new episodes until the last quarter of the year.

the trailer

As expected, we still don’t have new images or trailers for this season 5 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’.