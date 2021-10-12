trailer, caste plot and advances

On January 7, 2022, it debuts in cinemas The 355, the all-female spy-thriller postponed by over a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film is writer / producer Simon Kinberg’s second feature directorial film following the flop of X-Men: Dark Phoenix and follows five rival female agents who band together to stop a threat that could cause World War III.

Plot and cast

The official plot: When a top-secret weapon falls into the hands of mercenaries, CIA wildcard agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain) will have to join forces with tough German rival Marie (Diane Kruger of Bastards without gloria), former Khadijah (Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o), MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist, and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Oscar winner Penélope Cruz) on a mission lethal and dizzying to retrieve it, while remaining one step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (X-Men Fan Bingbing: Days of Future Past), who follows their every move. As the action whizzes across the globe from the cafes of Paris to the markets of Morocco to the wealth and glamor of Shanghai, the quartet of women will forge a tenuous loyalty that could protect the world or get them killed.

The cast also includes Sebastian Stan, Edgar Ramírez, Jason Wong, Raphael Acloque, Atul Sharma, Leo Staar, Toby Sauerback, Francisco Labbe, Marta Svetek, David Olawale Ayinde, Waleed Elgadi, Alexis Barbosa, Hiten Patel and Oleg Kricunova.

The 355 – trailer and video

Original language featurette released July 8, 2019

First trailer in original language released on 6 October 2020

Second trailer in original language released on 12 October 2021

Curiosity

Simon Kinberg (writer-director-producer of Dark Phoenix, manufacturer of Deadpool And The Martian and writer-producer of the X-Men films) directs “The 355” from a screenplay by Theresa Rebeck (NBC’s Smash, Trouble) and Kinberg whose writer credits also include the reboot Fantastic 4 – The Fantastic Four, A spy is not enough, lo Sherlock Holmes with Robert Downey Jr., science fiction action Jumper and the action thriller Mr. and Mrs. Smith. As for Rebeck, the screenwriter wrote the family comedy Harriet spies on her, the story of the flop Catwoman with Halle Berry and the comedies Trouble And Poor Behavior which he also directed.

Chinese actress Bingbing Fan ran into tax trouble after revelation of a double contract signed by the actress to star in the film Cell Phone 2, the first of 10 million (Chinese Renminbi) created specifically to be presented to the tax authorities while the other of 50 million (Chinese Renminbi) with the real amount received by the actress. The disclosure of these documents prompted the tax authorities of Jiangsu Province and Wuxi City to investigate a suspected tax evasion case. Fan’s studio released a statement denying it ever signed separate contracts for a single job. They said they would cooperate fully with the relevant authorities in the investigation and address public concerns. Fan was subsequently deemed untraceable as of July 1, 2018. Following rumors of an alleged arrest of the actress, Fan manager Jersey Chong confirmed via social media in August that Fan had never been. arrested. Fan broke the silence on October 3, 2018 by apologizing to the public for tax evasion after Chinese authorities ordered her and her companies to pay around 883 million (Chinese Renminbi) equivalent to $ 127.4 million in taxes. and sanctions to avoid criminal prosecution.

Originally announced as one of the film’s five lead actresses at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2018, Marion Cotillard dropped out of the project on May 15, 2019 citing personal reasons.

The film was the best-selling item on the Cannes market in May 2018. Universal Pictures and Huayi Bros. each paid $ 20 million for distribution rights in the United States and China. Huayi Bros. then abandoned the project following the Bingbing Fan tax evasion scandal with an estimated budget of more than $ 75 million.

The title “The 355” is a reference to Agent 355 which was the code name of an unidentified female spy who fought for patriots during the American Revolution.

Lupita Nyong’o compared her character in the film to the technology guru “Q” from the James Bond films and discussed what led her to accept the role: “I’ve never seen an African intelligence agent. For me it was important because I know they exist. What it uses to its advantage is the fact that people underestimate it. “

Jessica Chastain pitched director Simon Kinberg the idea for a female-led spy film, in the wake of series such as Mission: Impossible and James Bond, while both were engaged in the production of X-Men: Dark Phoenix: “I love Bourne’s films, Mission: Impossible, and I wondered why, with the exception of Charlie’s Angels, there had never been a real spy movie, a female action thriller. It made me turn the boxes, along with the idea of ​​acting together with actresses from all over the world to really make it an international project. So I brought the idea to Simon, told him about the actresses I was thinking of, and it was so sweet. He told me: ‘I want to do it with you’ ”.

All the main actresses are represented by the famous agent Hylda Queally.

“The 355” is produced by Chastain and Kelly Carmichael for Chastain’s Freckle Films and by Kinberg for his Genre Films. The film is co-produced by Richard Hewitt (Bohemian Rhapsody).

The soundtrack

The original music of “The 355” is by Tom Holkenborg alias Junkie XL , Grammy-winning producer, musician, composer and educator “whose versatility places him at the forefront of contemporary music and whose thirst for innovation is helping to reinvent the world of composition.” Holkeborg’s credits include soundtracks for the sequel Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the original film by Deadpool, the remke of Point Break, the reboot of tomb Raider, live-action Alita – Angel of battle And Sonic – The Movie, the crossover Godzilla vs. Kong and the Justice League by Zack Snyder.

alias , Grammy-winning producer, musician, composer and educator “whose versatility places him at the forefront of contemporary music and whose thirst for innovation is helping to reinvent the world of composition.” Holkeborg’s credits include soundtracks for the sequel Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the original film by Deadpool, the remke of Point Break, the reboot of tomb Raider, live-action Alita – Angel of battle And Sonic – The Movie, the crossover Godzilla vs. Kong and the Justice League by Zack Snyder. The trailer for the film is accompanied by the track “Run This Town” by Jay-Z ft. Rihanna & Kanye West.

Photos and posters