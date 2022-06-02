Trailer for ‘Angelyne’, Peacock’s miniseries about the queen of billboards – Video

‘Angelyne’ tells the story of Angelyne herself, a billboard icon of Hollywood in the eighties. series is a mixture between biographical events and other fictitious that reflects the phenomenon that this figure caused with his advertising work throughout the city of Los Angeles. A story that runs through the themes of fame, money, and men’s obsession with women.

In the trailer it is anticipated that, since she was a child, the protagonist knows that her destiny is popularity. Her intention with the announcements she makes is get everyone’s attention and may your photographs remain forever in everyone’s memory. Therefore, it is designed an extravagant and attractive profile .

The series tells the story of how the protagonist lived to have that success. Also, in the trailer it is stated that everyone was in love with those images of the blonde woman with a lush body, but no one knew his identity. Hence the name ‘Angelyne’. The exclusivity and the privacy of the true identity of this icon of billboards make the interest in this blonde figure grows even more.

in this preview they sell the image of the protagonist as being whatever people want her to be. His eagerness for fame sticks in that everyone knows her for who she is, not why he does. Angelyne herself considers herself a Los Angeles icon and he is aware of the effect he has on everyone who stands in front of his giant billboards. The protagonist’s wish is “be like barbie“. The series stars Emmy Rossum, who plays Angelyne herself.