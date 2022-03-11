Trailer for ‘Deep Waters’: The erotic ‘thriller’ in which Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck fell in love – CINEMABLEND

Jacob Elordi, one of the actors of ‘Euphoria’, is also part of the cast of the film directed by Adrian Lyne. Premiere on Prime Video on March 18.

A love story is never the whole story. That’s what the trailer says Deep waterthe erotic ‘thriller’ by Adrian Lyne, director of Fatal Attraction and Unfaithful, starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. The film opens in Prime Video the March 18th.

Deep water, with a script by Zack Helm and Sam Levinson, is an adaptation of the homonymous novel by Patricia Highsmith. The story follows the couple formed by Vic and Melinda Van Allena wealthy New Orleans couple whose marriage begins to crumble from mistrust and jealousy.

Everything turns dark and dangerous when Melinda’s extramarital flirtations start to fade. In the preview you can see that, at a given moment, one of the protagonist’s lovers appears drowned in the pool.

Levinson, creator of the successful series of hbo max euphoria, is not the only fictional member in the film. Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate Jacobs in the series starring Zendaya, he also appears in the cast of Deep water. His role is Charlie DeLisle and, from what the preview shows, it is one of Melinda’s conquests.

Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Lil Rel Howery and Finn Wittrock round out the main cast of the film, which hits Prime Video next week. Above these lines, do not miss the trailer.

