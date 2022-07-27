Trailer for Echoes, Netflix’s psychological thriller starring Michelle Monaghan twice

Netflix continues to expand its catalog this summer with the addition of new content every week. The platform is one of the ones that adds the most news every month, and in August they don’t take a break.

One of the next Netflix news will be echoes, a psychological thriller that promises to hit us in the chair with its trailer, which generates an atmosphere as intriguing as it is special. Let’s see it:

VIDEO Trailer for Echoes, Netflix’s psychological thriller starring Michelle Monaghan

michelle monaghan, whom we know from movies like Mission: Impossible: Fallout or series like True Detective, leads the cast of Echoes. Beware, not to be confused with Echo, one of the upcoming Marvel series.

The actress will give life to two twins, Lena and Gina. Without warning, Leni disappears without a trace and the main theory suggests that she has been kidnapped.

The Echoes trailer leaves us with a good amount of clues about what awaits us in this seven-episode miniseries. Its atmosphere, as we have said, plunges us fully into the genre of psychological thrilleralthough it also leaves some creepy brushstrokes.

Of course, under the surface, there is much more than meets the eye. The synopsis for Echoes leaves us with some additional details.

“Echoes is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina have secretly exchanged lives, culminating in a double life as adults: they share two homes, two husbands and a son.

Everything in their perfectly choreographed world falls apart when one of the sisters goes missing.“.

Accompanying Michelle Monaghan in the cast of Echoes we find Matt Bomer, Daniel Sunjata, Karen Robinson, Jonathan Tucker, and Ali Stroker.

This is a series created by vanessa gazywith brian yorkey (For thirteen reasons) and Quinton Peoples (Runaways) serving as producers and showrunners.

Echoes arrives on Netflix on August 19 to immerse ourselves in this world of deception, intrigue and a lot, a lot of suspicion. What will happen to Leni?