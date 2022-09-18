Entertainment

Trailer for ‘Nanny’, the winner of Sundance that will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in December

Posted on 09/05/2022

African folklore in the film directed by Nikyatu Jusu whose rights were acquired by Blumhouse

One of the great winners of the last Sundance festival was NANNYthe film directed by Nikyatu Jusu that won the Jury Award for Best Dramatic Film.

During the Festival the people from Blumhouse and Amazon Prime Video took over their rights and on December 16 it will be released in our country through the Internet commerce giant’s platform.

Now you can see the official trailer of the film that tells how Aisha, an immigrant nanny, builds a new life in New York City while taking care of the son of an Upper East Side family, she is forced to face a truth hides that it threatens to destroy his precarious American dream.

Anna Diop, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Uggams, Morgan Spector, Sinqua Walls, Billy Griffith, Zephani Idoko, Princess Adenike, Mitzie Pratt, Rich Graff, Rose Decker, Meghan Noone, Olamide Candide-Johnson star in this title in which the supernatural and the African folklore are very present.

