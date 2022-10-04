Trailer for Nocebo, a mystical and creepy thriller with Eva Green

Lorcan Finnegan he wants to play with your mind and take it out of its comfort zone. He will try to achieve his goal with his next film, Nocebowhich premiered this Friday a new trailer Y official poster. At least the promotional trailer achieved its goal by planting the seed of curiosity in us. We’re sure thriller fans won’t want to miss the movie after consuming a dose of the craziness of Eve Green.

And it is that the French actress fits perfectly with this kind of projects. She is one of those artists with a penetrating and expressive gaze. Also, seeing her fall into total confusion and despair is truly disturbing. If to all this, we add the chemistry that she seems to have with Chai Fonacierwho plays a Filipino caregiverexpectations grow about the third film of Finnegan.

Don’t you remember the director? It’s about the mind behind Without Name Y Nursery, the latter starring Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg. This production, which had its premiere in 2019, earned her the award for the leading lady at the Sitges Film Festival. Also, the story of Gemma and Tom is considered by many to easily rank among the best sci-fi and horror films of recent years. We hope you keep up the level.

Nocebo reaffirms the director’s interest in characters who hide something, stories where the protagonists hide beyond the apparent. The uncertainty of not knowing precisely what is happening, beyond the disturbing sequences on screen, often generates a feeling of discomfort in viewers. With Nocebowe could find ourselves with a similar formula, where the strange is eaten with spoonfuls.

What will Nocebo be about?

The trailer of Nocebo introduces us to the central characters of the story. Eve Green will play a fashion designer named Christina suffering from a mysterious illness. That condition is so rare and unexplained that doctors are confused too. Her husband, played by the actor Mark Strongis desperate and frustrated to witness the debacle of his partner.

The trailer of Nocebo shows the confusion Christina upon arrival of Diana, but in the end he agrees to let her into his life. She is impressed by the Asian woman’s dedication and even curious about her ability to deal with crisis episodes. In the trailer, we see how Diana helps her regain control of her hand after having one of these episodes during family dinner.

This situation makes Christina decide to open up to the world of Diana’s mystical remedies. She hopes that this knowledge and practices rooted in tradition will help her get out of her illness. The problem is that the possible cure for her strange condition leads her into dangerous terrain. However, she is unwilling to back down and refuses to listen to her husband’s warnings about her caregiver’s strange behavior.

The trailer of Nocebo fulfills its objective, because we want to see what will happen with the decision to Christina to continue exploring the mystical world of her “healer”. The most logical thing would be to think that Diana has dark intentions and will be responsible for the tragedy. However, we are convinced that Finnegan he will not go down the beaten track or take the easy way out.

The distribution of the film includes the following actors:

Eve Green

Mark Strong

Chai Fonacier

billie gaddon

Cathy Belton

The film production companies Nocebo They are Lovely Productions, Screen Ireland, Wild Swim Films and XYZ Films. The film is just around the corner, since its premiere in the United States will take place next November 4th.

More about Eva Green, the protagonist of Nocebo

Nocebo Poster

The trailer of Nocebo reminds us how good it is Eve Green, one of the best known French actresses. She has been in a plethora of projects, showing her versatility for both sci-fi, drama, and fantasy. Next, we tell you some interesting facts about the born in Paris.

The film debut of Eve Green took place at the hands of director Bernardo Bertolucci, who decided to sign her to play the role of Isabelle in dreamers. It was not an easy experience, especially since the film had nudity and sexual scenes. Although her mother and her agent did not agree with the project, she carried out the work. In the end, it was praised by critics.

took place at the hands of director Bernardo Bertolucci, who decided to sign her to play the role of Isabelle in dreamers. It was not an easy experience, especially since the film had nudity and sexual scenes. Although her mother and her agent did not agree with the project, she carried out the work. In the end, it was praised by critics. His first appearance on the big screen was enough for him to catch the attention of a legend of the seventh art: Ridley Scott . The filmmaker decided to offer her the role of Sibyl of Jerusalem in the kingdom of heavenfilm where he shared credits with Orlando Bloom and Liam Neeson.

. The filmmaker decided to offer her the role of Sibyl of Jerusalem in the kingdom of heavenfilm where he shared credits with Orlando Bloom and Liam Neeson. In addition to his career in the world of acting, Eve Green She is also a renowned model. In the first decade of the 2000s, she became the face of a Christian Dior perfume. Likewise, we have seen her appear in different advertising campaigns for other world-renowned brands, such as Montblanc, L’Oreall, Breil, Emporio Armani, Lancôme and Heineken.

She is also a renowned model. In the first decade of the 2000s, she became the face of a Christian Dior perfume. Likewise, we have seen her appear in different advertising campaigns for other world-renowned brands, such as Montblanc, L’Oreall, Breil, Emporio Armani, Lancôme and Heineken. Green defines himself as a introverted woman , who likes a relaxed afternoon with a glass of wine more than going out to parties. After finishing shooting a movie or other project, she likes to go home to read a good book.

, who likes a relaxed afternoon with a glass of wine more than going out to parties. After finishing shooting a movie or other project, she likes to go home to read a good book. In 2017, Eve Green said the producer Harvey Weinstein, who is incarcerated for serious crimes of a sexual nature, tried to make a pass at her during a business meeting. The actress revealed that she had to put a stop to her harassing actions.

What did you think of the Nocebo trailer? What is your favorite Eva Green movie? Thank you always for reading, commenting and sharing!

