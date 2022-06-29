Trailer for Resurrection, a psychological thriller with Rebecca Hall

This week, IFC Films launched a trailer of the movie resurrectiona psychological thriller starring the talented rebecca hall. The truth is that we have a weakness for the British actress, who has given us good horror, suspense and mystery movies. On this occasion, she put herself under the command of director Andrew Semans to play a woman haunted by the past.

The reason we keep track of resurrection It is because of the good comments about the film. This production had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 22, 2022, although its release in the United States is scheduled for July 29. While there are critics who point out some mistakes in the development of the story, most give in to Hall’s intense performance.

The trailer that paves the way for the big commercial premiere shows a woman who cannot escape her past. Likewise, it explores some interesting situations that try to exhibit the fragility of the human mind. The trailer is intriguing and generates a bit of anxiety. Just look at the expressions Rebecca to feel confusion, for it seems that sanity has abandoned her.

And it is that the promotional leaves many open questions. It seems to be one of those movies where things are more complex than they first appear. Really, the month of June gave us good previews of movies, as happened with the smile trailer. If you are a fan of horror and suspense, you should be excited because the second part of the year will bring very good things.

What is the movie about resurrection?

Semans’ own script shows a woman who is obsessed with the events of her past. She tries to stay calm, but her survival instinct drives her to a state close to insanity. Everything indicates that we will see a story where a few drops of truth will be released, revealing more details about the protagonist and the subject that causes the episodes of anxiety Y despair.

The official synopsis of the psychological thriller says the following:

“In resurrection, margaret she leads a successful and orderly life, perfectly balancing the demands of her busy career and single motherhood of her fiercely independent daughter Abbie. It’s all under control. But that careful balance is upset when an unwanted shadow of her past, David, returns carrying with him the horrors of Margeret’s past,” the description reads.

In this way, the plot shows a mother who is willing to wage a new battle against her greatest fear. For two decades, she would have avoided her wrath, but now she seems to have arrived to settle the accounts of the past. Despite her enormous anxiety and fear, she decides that it is time to face it in order to end this crisis once and for all.

“Battling her growing fear, Margaret must face the monster she has evaded for two decades who has come to finish her unfinished business. Writer-director Andrew Semans delivers pure chaos one moment and feelings of deep familiarity the next, crafting a film that promises a gripping emotional journey fused with a nightmare living grand guignol style.”

resurrection triumphs over critics

resurrection poster

In 2019, the script on which it was based resurrection made it onto the Black List of the most popular screenplays by emerging writers. In addition to the outstanding work of rebecca hallthis film features the work of the following group of actors:

Tim Roth isDavid

Grace Kaufman isAbbie

Michael Esper as Peter

Angela Wong Carbone as Gwyn

Jaime Zevallos

The trailer of resurrection raises the emotions towards the premiere of this film produced by Tango, Secret Engine, Square Peg and Rosetory. Also, the list of producers includes personalities such as Tory Lenosky, Alex Scharfman, Drew Houpt, Lars Knudsen, Tim Headington and Lia Buman. But what did the critics say about this film? Jessica Kiang wrote the following in her review for variety.com.

“There are very few actors with Rebecca Hall’s knack for making difficult, even contradictory, characters plausible. So it’s enough to say that even his knack for the dignified and intelligent depiction of mental and behavioral instability is found at Waterloo in Andrew Semans’ Resurrection, a psychological thriller that starts out promisingly before veering into the seriousness of a mental disorder.” , read.

on the platform Rotten Tomatoes, the film registers an approval of 84% on the part of the critics. Not bad for Semans’ film, which also adds to its basket the praise of journalist Alissa Wilkinson in the newspaper vox.

“A horror thriller crazy about…well what? abuse and trauma? The tricks our mind plays on us? I don’t know, but Resurrection, written and directed by Andrew Semans, is such a wildly entertaining movie that it doesn’t matter. [sobre cuál es su tema central]”, he detailed.

Other films by Rebecca Hall

Tim Roth plays David

If you are one of those who like the performances of rebecca hallwe share a small list of his most recent films:

Godzilla vs Kong

the dark house

A rainy day in New York

Holmes and Watson…elementary

achieved your dream

Professor Marston and Wonder Woman

Dinner

an open relationship

The good friend the giant

The gift

Transcend

What did you think of the trailer for the movie Resurrection? Thank you always for reading, commenting and sharing!

Related