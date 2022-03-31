Trailer for the Apple TV+ series, with Elisabeth Moss

AppleTV+ unveil the trailer for The Luminousthe suspense series starring Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale, Mad Men). Adapted for television by showrunner silka louisthe eight-episode fiction will premiere worldwide on the platform streaming Apple with its first three episodes on April 29followed by a new one every Friday.

What will we see in The Luminous?

Based on the novel by Lauren Beukes The Luminous follow in the footsteps of Kirby Mazrachi (Moss), a Chicago newspaper archivist whose dream of becoming a journalist was put on hold after surviving a brutal attack that left her inhabiting an uncertain reality. When Kirby learns that a recent murder is linked to his assault, he teams up with troubled veteran reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to discover the identity of his attacker.

As they realize that several cold cases are inextricably linked, Kirby’s blurred reality and personal traumas allow their assailant to always stay one step ahead of them. The gripping thriller also stars Jamie Bell, Phillipa Soo, Chris Chalk and Amy Brenneman.

The Luminous is adapted for television and produced by silka louiswho also serves as showrunner. Elisabeth Moss stars, directs and executive produces the series through Love and Squalor Pictures.alongside Lindsey McManus. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson and Michael Hampton are executive producers through Appian Way. Michelle MacLaren directs and executive produces, along with Rebecca Hobbs, for MacLaren Entertainment. Daina Reid (The Handmaid’s Tale) directs and is an executive producer. Author Lauren Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga are also executive producers.

Las Luminosas will arrive on April 29 on Apple TV +.