trailer for the documentary ‘Johnny vs Amber’

09.15.2022 9:37 p.m.

Mel C gave his first concert with the Spice Girls after a sexual assault

Melanie Chisholmreal name of the sporty Spice, has published her memoirs and shared a story piercing. The band was in Istanbul (Turkey) about to give their first concert as a group and when they went to get a massage to relax, they suffered a sexual assault. It felt “raped, vulnerable and ashamed“, details.

“I didn’t want to set up a scandal, because we didn’t have time to deal with that either. Since I didn’t deal with it at the time, I realized that I left it buried for years and years.” Mel C.

Former Spice Girl Mel C

Concern about the state of health of Cara Delevingne

The latest images and information known about Cara Delevingne they are really worrying. The model has been seen in a very harmed Y disoriented. Now, the alarms have jumped when the actress margot robbie She has been seen leaving her house in Los Angeles very worried and really devastated to see the state in which her friend is. The same countenance that her sister wore, Poppy Delevingne. What will happen to him?

Latest images of Cara Delevingne / NETWORKS

King Carlos III takes a break

A week after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the already proclaimed King of England, Carlos III, has decided to take “a break” of his duties as monarch. According to a statement from the Royal House, the son of the deceased He has not attended any event scheduled for today to “rest and prepare for his next tasks at the head of the Institution”.

King Charles III / EP

David Guetta lands in San Sebastian

There are only a few hours left before the Donosti film festival starts and the first of them are already here. Some of them have come across David Guetta who was spending a few days at the María Cristina hotel before returning to Ibiza.

DJ David GuettaEFE

Leo DiCaprio, adviser to Timothée Chalamet

The fashionable actor has a very important support in Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio. Chalamet assures that when the actor of titanica saw him ‘he put his arm around me the first night we met and gave me some advice’no hard drugs and no superhero movies‘” says Timothy.

The actor Timothée Chalamet / EFE

Gisele Bündchen confirms her separation from Tom Brady

they are no longer rumorsthe model has said it very clearly: “At this time in my life, I feel that I have done a good job as a mother. But I have a huge list of things that I have to do, what I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected to my goals. And it is true that I feel very fulfilled, as a mother and as a wife. But now it’s my turn“.

The model Gisele Bündchen / EP

Úrsula Corberó and Quim Gutiérrez take on the role of Rosa Peral and Albert López

The crime of the Urban Guard already has its own series and its two protagonists: Quim Gutierrez Y Ursula Corbero. And behind the cameras are Jorge Torregrossaresponsible of farina and Privacy, Laura Mana (chained words) Y Laura Sarmiento (Slaughterhouse).

Quim Gutiérrez and Úrsula Corberó / NETFLIX

Harvey Weinstein’s claims in prison

Curious request from the Hollywood producer convicted of sexual abuse. He has asked the judge to prevent the dentist from the jail I fixed his chipped tooth and let him out to go to a private one. “This situation is an emergency“, assures Weinstein, “I will pay for the dentist… it will be a trip and only a trip” he tells the lawyer.

Producer Harvey Weinstein / EFE

Ryan Reynolds makes a splash with his colonoscopy

“Normally, I wouldn’t film a medical procedure and share it. But this is a studio that literally can save lives“. Thus justifies the actor who has recorded his colonoscopy that had to be done after over 45 years and was crucial. They found a “polyp extremely subtle” without having any symptoms and it was a great help so that it did not turn into something worse.

First look at the documentary of the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Discovery+ has already published the first trailer for the documentary about one of the most mediatic trials of recent years. And it promises to reveal hitherto unknown data.