Trailer for the end of season 11 of The Walking Dead: “We ended the war together”

MADRID, 29 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

Released in 2010 and with 11 seasons behind it, The Walking Dead will end this year. AMC has released a new trailer for the latest batch of episodes, which will premiere on October 2.

In the pictures, Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) lead the last battle of their group against Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) and Governor Milton (Laila Robins) of the Commonwealth. “Do you think people are born brave or are they made brave?”asks Eugene (Josh McDermitt).

“If you go after the Miltons, they will crush you.“, warns Lance. Also, Maggie makes a promise to Rosita (Christian Serratos): “We are here to take back our home and make things right.”This is not going to be easy.”Carol tells Daryl, who can be seen using the Colt Python revolver that belonged to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). “When has it been?”Daryl replies. “12 years and 169 episodes have led up to here. We finished the battle together“, can be read in the clip.

“With Commonwealth flags hoisted on the Hilltop, Alexandria and Oceanside, no time to strategize for what’s on the way. It’s a race against time to stay alive and take out those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby can exact revenge on him. Within the Commonwealth, Connie’s (Lauren Ridloff) article has created more chaos than planned.

By exposing Governor Milton’s corruption, her hopes of creating a better and more equitable life for the people may put everyone at risk. With the large debt the group has and no other viable place to live, simply leaving has never been an option. But if his next move fails, staying won’t be an option either.“, reads the synopsis of the final season.