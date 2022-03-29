Trailer for ‘The Luminous’, the Apple TV+ thriller with Elisabeth Moss – Video

Apple TV+ has finished off the first quarter of the year with one of its most acclaimed original series to date, ‘Pachinko’, which has been the icing on the cake for the start of the year in which other interesting proposals such as ‘Separation’ have also come to light , ‘The Afterparty’, ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ or ‘WeCrashed’. Looking ahead to the next stretch, April will not mean a slowdown, since will arrive the spy drama ‘Slow Horses’, the stellar anthology ‘Roar’ and the promising thriller ‘The Luminous’, which has presented its full trailer.

The trailer introduces the powerful premise of the series, which centers on Kirby Mazrachi (Elisabeth Moss), a Chicago newspaper archivist who survives a brutal attack. Since then, she is unable to carry on like before, but When she learns that a murder may be related to what happened to her, she joins forces with a reporter to investigate. and try to uncover the identity of the murderer.

This mission spans decades, adding a metaphysical and fantastical twist to Apple’s intriguing offering, which also stars Wagner Moura, Jamie Bell, Phillipa Soo, Chris Chalk and Amy Brenneman. ‘The Luminous’ launches its first three episodes on April 29.