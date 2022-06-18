Trailer for the new Cronenberg

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival will have many main courses but, without a doubt, one of the most outstanding will be ‘Crimes of the Future‘. And not only because he is an author as consecrated as David Cronenbergwithout a doubt the Canadian never leaves anyone indifferent, but also because he has in his cast three stars as disparate and admired as Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux and Kristen Stewart.

.

It will be Viggo Mortensen’s third job with the Canadian, a filmmaker with whom he has made some of his best works, such as ‘A History of Violence’, ‘Crimes from the East’ and, to a lesser extent, ‘A Dangerous Method’. It will be the first time, however, that both Stewart and Seydoux have worked with him. The first comes from the most acclaimed performance of his career with ‘Spencer’ and making a name for himself in auteur cinema with ‘Journey to Sils Maria’ or ‘Personal Shopper’. Léa Seydoux is one of the great actresses of French cinema, always remembered for ‘The Life of Adèle’, but also for roles in English such as her role in ‘Spectre’ and ‘No Time to Die’ by James Bond or ‘The French Chronicle ‘ by Wes Anderson.

In short, an explosive cast and one of those red carpets for which the Cannes Festival is really worth it outside of what happens in the theaters when the lights go out. Although the privileged attendees of the French event will be able to see it in just over a month, we can be content with this uncensored trailer.

David Cronenberg’s first film since 2014’s ‘Maps to the Stars’ looks like a return to the new flesh filmmaker’s origins, from ‘Crash’ and ‘The Fly’. In it we see Mortensen come out of an artificial cocoon or Stewart performing sadistic operations. We also see a child eating a kind of trash can and a man whose mouth is sewn up while he has two ears on his forehead… Perhaps to understand it a little better we need, for now, the synopsis.

“As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), a famous performance artist, publicly shows the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde shows Timlin (Kristen Stewart), a researcher for the National Organ Registry, obsessively follows his movements when a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission: use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of evolution human”.

Yes, we can’t wait any longer. Unfortunately, it still does not have a release date in Spain. It will be, as usual, after its premiere in Cannes when it is bought by a distributor and scheduled on the calendar.

