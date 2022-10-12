Trailer for the Prime Video series starring Chloe Grace Moretz • On your screen

In the middle of New York Comic Con, Prime Video released the first trailer for The Peripherala series starring Chloe Grace Moretz, whose first episode will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on October 21, with a new episode every Friday until December 9, 2022. Here is the trailer!

Flynne Fisher (Chloe Grace Moretz), her Marine veteran brother Burton (Jack Reynor), and their ailing mother live in a small town in the Blue Ridge Mountains in 2032. As their mother’s health deteriorates and medical bills accumulate, Flynne and Burton earn extra money playing the simulations (“Sims”). The two brothers share the Burton avatar, “competing” for high-paying users to beat the game’s demanding levels.

When Burton is offered the opportunity to beta test a new Sim, it is Flynne who ends up playing the game, posing as his brother. The simulation takes place in London and tasks Flynne with breaking into a corporation known as the Research Institute to steal a valuable secret. When the assignment goes awry, Flynne realizes the game is more real than he ever could have imagined. The London she is exploring exists in the future, in the year 2099, and what Flynne has discovered at the Research Institute has put her and her family in grave danger. There are people from the future who want to use Flynne for the information she has stolen and others who want Flynne dead.

Flynne meets Wilf (Gary Carr) in the London of the future, a man who may be the key to unraveling the mystery at hand. But first, in their present, Flynne and Burton, along with their former elite military unit, must reunite to save themselves from the forces out to kill them, forces sent from the future to reclaim the vital secret Flynne stole.

The series stars Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass: Ready to smash), Jack Reynor (midsummer), Gary Carr (The Deuce, the Times Square Chronicles), Eli Goree (One night in Miami…), Louis Herthum (Westworld), JJ Feild (TURN: Washington Spies), T’Nia Miller (The Bly Manor Curse), Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders), Alexandra Billings (The Conners), Adelind Horan (The Deuce, The Times Square Chronicles), Alex Hernandez (unreal), Katie Leung (Chimerica), Julian Moore-Cook (Peaky Blinders), Melinda Page Hamilton (Messiah), Chris Coy (The Deuce, The Times Square Chronicles) and Austin Rising (Alt).