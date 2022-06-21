Entertainment

Trailer for ‘The Princess’, the movie that would thrill Liam Neeson

Disney + has made public today the Spanish trailer and poster of THE PRINCESSthe title starring Joey King that will be available on the platform on July 1.

What at first could be a title of a princess who is forced to marry a king, turns 180 degrees to become a story of revenge and redemption that would thrill Liam Neeson himself.

Dominic Cooper, Olga Kurylenko, Veronica Ngo, Bozhidar Hristov are in charge of completing the cast of the film directed by Le-Van Kiet.










