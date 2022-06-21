Entertainment
Trailer for ‘The Princess’, the movie that would thrill Liam Neeson
Joey King stars in this title that will arrive on Disney + on July 1
What at first could be a title of a princess who is forced to marry a king, turns 180 degrees to become a story of revenge and redemption that would thrill Liam Neeson himself.
Dominic Cooper, Olga Kurylenko, Veronica Ngo, Bozhidar Hristov are in charge of completing the cast of the film directed by Le-Van Kiet.
