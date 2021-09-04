trailer for the romantic thriller starring Victoria Justice and Matthew Daddario

An official trailer of the film is available via Vertical Entertainment Trust, a romance-tinged thriller set in New York that follows a beautiful young couple whose love life is undermined by what the plot describes as “exceptional temptations.” She who manages an art gallery receives the attention of a handsome artist, he jealously consoles himself with a charming blonde he met in a bar, sparks and riots will ensue that only passion can unleash.

Movie Me You Madness: trailer for the romantic comedy with a killer instinct

The official plot:

In this sexy and twisty ride, New York gallery owner Brooke (Victoria Justice) and her husband Owen (Matthew Daddario) face exceptional temptation, with unexpected results.

The film also stars Katherine McNamara known for her roles as Clary Fray in the TV series Shadowhunters and Mia Smoak aka “Blackstar” in the tv series Arrow. The cast is completed by Lucien Laviscount (The Bye Bye Man), Ronny Chieng (Crazy & Rich), Rosa Gilmore (The Expanse), Valéry Lessard (In the Heights – Sognando a New York), Alexander Blaise (Ocean’s 8), Tyler Herwick (Mythos) and Martin Fisher (Monsterland).

[Per visionare il trailer clicca sull’immagine in alto]

Victoria Justice and Matthew Daddario are back in acting together after the romantic comedy No kiss list: It turns out that I love you of 2015. Justice is a singer and actress best known for her roles as Lola Martinez on the series Zoey 101 and Tori Vega in the series Victorious. Daddario, younger brother of actress Alexandra Daddario, is known for his role as Alec Lightwood in the TV series Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments and starred in the sports drama Time to win and in the horror remake Cabin Fever.

“Trust” is directed by American director Brian DeCubellis, former director of crime Manhattan Nocturne with Adrien Brody and Yvonne Strahovski. DeCubellis directs from a screenplay he wrote with KS Bruce and Kristen Lazarian based on the play by Kristen Lazarian. “Trust” will debut in the United States in select theaters and on VOD starting March 12, 2021.

Source: YouTube