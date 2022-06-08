Trailer for ‘The School of Good and Evil’ released

Netflix’s ‘Harry Potter’, as some users named the film The School of Good and Evil, will be released in September

Mexico.- ‘The school of good and evil’ is one of Netflix’s most anticipated movies in 2022, which is why the platform released a preview of what awaits us.

Netflix revealed the spectacular trailer for this adaptation of Soman Chainani’s novel and announced that it will be released in September.

‘The school of good and evil’ will undoubtedly remind you of the famous saga of the “boy who lived”, ‘Harry Potter’.

This tells the story of a group of young people who are transported to a school where they receive training to become great heroes or villains.

The film has a great cast among the actors, Charlize Theron, Ben Kingsley, Michelle Yeoh, currently in theaters with ‘Everything at once everywhere’, there is also Laurence Fishburne, but the protagonists of this long-awaited film are Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie.

Likewise, behind the scenes of ‘The school of good and evil’ is Paul Feig, responsible for titles such as ‘My best friend’s wedding’, ‘Spies’ or ‘Ghostbusters’.

It is important to note that the original literary franchise has six books, so it is likely that we will see several sequels to its jump to the cinema if it is well received by the public.

But if you haven’t seen the Netflix preview yet, here we share it with you:

