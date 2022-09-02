trailer for the series ‘The English’

Those who enjoyed the image of Emily Blunt carrying a rifle in A peaceful place (or in general they adore the facet actioner of this actress, also exploited in edge of tomorrow) are in luck with English. The prestigious British actress was booked to star in this series under the auspices of Amazon and BBC, and said series belongs to the genre of western: an arid, violent western, which has already concluded its development and will come this November 11th. That yes, without confirmed date in Spain, because a priori the chosen day only applies to the Nordic and English-speaking countries, and there is the possibility that (as happened with projects with similar characteristics style Small Ax) reaches Movistar+.

On a date, of course, to be determined. At least we can enjoy in the meantime the official trailer of English, which introduces us to Blunt in action. This miniseries, made up of six episodes, narrates how an English aristocrat named Cornelia Locke travels to the US with the intention of taking revenge on the man whom she considers responsible for the death of her son. On her mission, which will take her across Wyoming, she will run into a former Cavalry scout whom she plays Chaske Spencer, and that will end up helping him on his quest. Around Blunt and Spencer we find a cast where the names of Ciarán Hinds, Toby Jones, Stephen Rea either Rafe Spall.

English is developed by Hugo Blick, and it is the most recent project that Blunt has spearheaded. Last year he co-starred Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnsonand is one of the main names in the loose cast of Oppenheimerthe new of Christopher Nolan. In addition to Englishanother project we recently learned about was The Fall Guyan action film in which he appears alongside Ryan Gosling.

You can watch the trailer for English under these lines.

