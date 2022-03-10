Trailer for the series with Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto

The Oscar Winners Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto are the new strong cards of Apple TV + thanks to the series WeCrashed. Histriones star in this adaptation of the successful podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, which narrates the rise of WeWork, start-up dedicated to the real estate business and the creation of coworking spaces throughout the world, but which later fell victim to a resounding fall.

What is it about?

«Miniseries based on true events with a love story as the core of the plot. WeWork started as a simple coworking space, and in less than a decade it became a global brand valued at 47,000 million dollars. But then, in just one year, its value fell by 40,000 million. What happened? ”, Reveals a synopsis of Apple TV +.

Drawing from that podcast, the television show will explore “the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the startup most valuable in the world, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made everything possible.

Distribution

Jared Leto plays Adam Neumann, one of the founders of that renowned company -focused on shared workspaces- that came to be listed at $47 billion dollars. However, by the summer of 2019, a series of irregularities became apparent, leading to Neumann’s resignation as CEO.

Anne Hathaway plays the businessman’s wife, Rebekah Neumann.

Lee Eisenberg (Little America) and Drew Crevello (The Grudge 2) are the showrunners of the project, while John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This is Us) occupy the management chair. Apple Studios produces and Wondery serves as executive producer.

Release date

The Serie WeCrashed It is made up of eight episodes. The first three chapters will be released on the day of the launch of the series: March 18, 2022. Subsequent episodes can be enjoyed every Friday. The last chapter will be released on April 22.

Teaser

Trailer

What happened to WeWork?

As an innovative company focused on shared workspaces, WeWork (founded in 2010) has spread to more than 100 cities around the world and is worth more than $47 billion. However, when the company tried to go public in the summer of 2019, a series of irregularities were noticeable, such as that it spent more than it received in profits or that it was very poorly managed. This inevitably generated enormous doubts on Wall Street and thus WeWork lost more than 80% of its value in the market.



Original title: WeCrashed Directors: John Requa, Glenn Ficarra Actors: Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto Release date:March 18, 2022 (MX)