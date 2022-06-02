Trailer for ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3

Now available the trailer for the third season of

‘The Umbrella Academy’which will premiere on June 22nd in

Netflix.

After stopping the end of the world in 1963, the members of the Umbrella Academy return home to the present day, convinced they have prevented the apocalypse and repaired this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But, after a brief celebration,

realize that some things -rather everything- have changed. And then the Sparrow Academy. Cunning, elegant, and as warm as a sea of ​​icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas,

in a violent fight that in the end will be the least of worries for all involved.

As they deal with scores of challenges, losses and surprises – as well as

a mysterious entity that is destroying the universe and for which they could be responsible-, the Umbrellas must convince the new and probably better dad’s family to

help them correct the anomalies caused by their arrival. Will the Umbrellas find a way to return to their pre-apocalyptic lives?

or this new world will be more than just a slip in the timeline?

The series based on the comics of Gerard Way Y Gabriel Ba is created by Steve Blackman. star Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, Javon “Wanna” Walton

and JOrdan Claire Robbins.