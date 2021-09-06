Trailer for We Summon the Darkness: Alexandra Daddario is a crazy satanist

More than a year after the first images, Saban Films has finally released the poster and trailer for We Summon the Darkness, horror directed by the director Marc Meyers (My friend Dahmer), which sees the protagonist Alexandra Daddario (Don’t open that 3D door), which speaks of murderous Satanists in the throes of a murderous madness that has already led to 18 deaths around America

This the official plot:

On the way to a heavy metal concert, Alexis (Daddario) and two friends overhear the news that a local crime is linked to a series of Satanic murders. After the show, the girls invite three boys to join them on the estate owned by Alexis’ father, a preacher all fire and brimstone (Johnny Knoxville). What begins as a simple party, however, suddenly becomes something dark and lethal.

Loading... Advertisements

In the cast of the film – which was classified R-rated for ‘bloody violence, pervasive language, some drug use and sexual references’ – there are also Keith Johnson (Alita: Angelo she Battaglia), Logan Miller (Scout manual for the zombie apocalypse) Maddie Hasson (God Bless America) and Amy Forsyth (Channel Zero: Dream Door).

Looking forward to seeing it directly in VOD and Digital HD from April 10, found below the international trailer of We Summon the Darkness, which gives us a taste of his dark humor and, above all, of the massive dose of blood that sets him apart:

© All rights reserved

Source: YouTube