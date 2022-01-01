trailer in 4K presents the set of Kamura – Nerd4.life

The release date of Monster Hunter Rise for PC is getting closer and closer and Capcom to pass the wait is publishing some 4K video taken from this version. In particular, in the last few hours he shared a video of the Kamura armor set.

Kamura’s armor is basically the first set available in the game and the representative one of Monster Hunter Rise. It is reminiscent of a ninja uniform, which fits perfectly with the setting of this particular chapter of the series. The video, which you can view above, shows the muscles of the PC version with some close-up shots of the set in question.

In recent days Capcom has released other similar videos of the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise that offer us a taste of the detailed polygonal models of the Magnamalo, Rathalos and Tigrex, which you can admire below.

The PC version of Monster Hunter Rise will be available starting in January 12, 2022 on Steam. This version will boast 4K resolution, high framerate, high definition textures, full mouse, keyboard, ultrawide monitor support and an internal voice chat. Furthermore, all the contents of the post-launch updates of the Switch version will be available already on day one.