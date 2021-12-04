Tech

trailer leak shows the new map, Spider-Man and many new features – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
Through a leak we get to see the Fortnite Season 3 Official Trailer. Unfortunately it is not available in English, so it is not possible to understand what the narrator says, but it still allows us to see the new map, new characters such as Spider-Man and various other game news.

First of all, the trailer allows us to see the new one through a quick camera movement Fortnite map Chapter 3. A good part of the southern region of the map seems to be covered with snow and there is no lack of new places and a different conformation of the areas already known.

Fortnite Chapter 3 will then continue with the collaborations, proposing first of all Spider-Man, probably also to advertise the new film from Marvel and Sony. But there will also be Kait and Marcus from Gears, the Microsoft saga.

Speaking instead of the game mechanics, there are new destructibility options guaranteed by theUnreal Engine 5. For example, we can see that, by cutting down one tree, it can fall on another and destroy it. The interaction with the environment could therefore be much more elaborate and more strategic. Then there is the possibility of sliding and not even the beloved and hated grappling hook, to move quickly around the map.

As always, we expect new weapons and items to use in battle. For a complete and official announcement we will probably have to wait a little longer, precisely until the conclusion of the final event of Chapter 2 which will then kick off Fortnite Chapter 3. What do you think of the novelties shown by this video?

