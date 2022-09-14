Trailer | Not suitable for sensitive; This is the most watched movie on Netflix in Mexico today that you have to see now

Among the premieres on Netflix for this September 2022 are series highly anticipated by the Mexican public such as the Vicente Fernández bioseries “El Rey, Vicente Fernández”, films such as “My best friend’s wedding” and documentaries such as “Ronaldo” which follows the life story of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, there are also productions that have managed to remain among the favorite content of platform users, specifically within the top 10 of the most watched movies in Mexico today, which lasts 111 minutes full of police adrenaline.

What is “Triple 9” about?

It is about the tape titled “Triple 9”, which was directed by John Hillcoat and which premiered in 2016; it starred Casey Affleck, Anthony Mackie, Aaron Paul and Teresa Palmer; It was created with a budget of 20 million dollars and only managed to raise 25 million dollars, so the reception in theaters was not the most favorable.

The production was in charge of Anonymous content, Sierra Pictures and Worldview Entertainment with the script written by Matt Cook; the story focuses on a group of corrupt policemen who were bribed to attack a bank but to do so they must execute the murder of a rookie agent to proclaim the code “999” which means “fallen agent” so that in this way they keep the body distracted of police while carrying out the robbery, but as expected, something within the plans will go wrong.

This tape that also featured performances by Michael K. Williams, Gal Gadot, Woody Harrelson and Kate Winslet; since 2010 it was announced that Hillcoat would be in charge of directing but he was able to accept this position until 2012, like Nick Cave who created the music for the film. Filming began in February 2014 but its release was not until 2016.

