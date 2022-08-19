Entertainment

Trailer of ‘A Friend of the Family’, miniseries based on real crimes

Peacock has released the trailer for‘A Friend of the Family’, a future dramatic miniseries by Nick Antosca based on real events that will hit the platform on October 6. In the video we see how a manipulative guy infiltrated the Brobergs family and later kidnapped a family member.

During the 1970s, Jan Broberg was kidnapped twice by his neighbor Robert Berchtold. Broberg himself is the producer of this series along with his mother Mary Ann Broberg, who previously wrote a memoir about the horrific incident titled ‘Stolen Innocence: The Jan Broberg Story’.

This drama stars Anna Paquin as Mary Ann Broberg, Jake Lacy as Robert Berchtold, Colin Hanks as Bob, Lio Tipton as Gail Berchtold, and Hendrix Yanceyy McKenna Grace as Jan Broberg. The series hails from writer, executive producer, and showrunner Nick Antosca, known for his work on Hulu’s acclaimed true crime miniseries, ‘The Act’.

Elizabeth Hittman (‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’) directed several episodes of the series, including the pilot, produced by UCP and executive produced by Hittman and Alex Hedlund. For her part, Skye Borgman of Top Knot Films acts as consulting producer.

