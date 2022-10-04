Trailer of ‘A Friend of the Family’, the Peacock miniseries based on real events – Video

‘A Friend of the Family’ has presented its lurid and disturbing trailer. The series premieres on the Peacock streaming platform on October 6. The first three chapters will be released simultaneously on this day, while the remaining six will be released weekly. Based on a true story, the series tells one of the most lurid cases of kidnapping and pederasty from United States.

Robert Berchtold, a charismatic and sociable neighbor, approaches the Broberg family until becoming one more, to finish kidnapping and repeatedly abusing Jan Brobergyoungest daughter of the family. The real Jan Broberg is a co-producer with her mother, Mary Ann Broberg.

In the trailer advanced by Peacock, the Broberg family is introduced: a classic 70’s suburban american marriage and their three young daughters. Newcomer Robert Berchtold becomes a great friend of the family, gaining his trust and becoming an uncle for the girls, in particular for one of them. The idyllic Berchtold-Broberg relationship turns into a nightmare when Robert “B” becomes obsessed with little Jan and kidnaps heran event that is repeated years later and in which the abuser takes advantage of his skills of manipulation and drugs to control and rape the girl.

Jake Lacy, nominated for an Emmy, brings to life this disturbing and dark character. He is accompanied by Anna Paquin as Mary Ann Broberg, Colin Hanks as Bob Broberg and the duo Hendrix Yancey-Mckenna Grace as Jan Broberg in his child and adolescent versions.