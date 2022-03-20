Trailer of ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’, the thriller from the creator of ‘Big Little Lies’ for Netflix – Video

The British high spheres will not be safe in ‘Anatomy of a scandal’. The event referred to in the title of the new Netflix series is none other than an accusation that tarnishes a respected politician, with a promising future before him in Westminster. However, when his name appears in the headlines of all the media, his entire existence threatens to crack.

The trailer for the series places special emphasis on the turning point that this accusation represents for all the characters, not just for the protagonist, James (Rupert Friend). And it is that his wife Sophie (Sienna Miller) will also be involved in a complex processin which she will have to decide if she shelters her husband to protect at all costs the life of privileges in which they are immersed or if, on the contrary, she delves into the true nature of the one with whom she shares her life to discover who he is .

For her part, Michelle Dockery plays the prosecutor who will try to bring down James during a trial that could put both the parliamentary elite and an entire family in check. ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ is the new creation of David E. Kelley (‘Big Little Lies’), and will be available on Netflix from April 15.