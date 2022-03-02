Trailer of ‘Bullet Train’, a fun and crazy action thriller starring Brad Pitt

The countdown is over: Sony Pictures presents the first official trailer for ‘Bullet Train‘, an action thriller directed by David Leitch (‘John Wick’, ‘Deadpool 2’, ‘Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw’).

Brad Pitt leads the cast of this free film adaptation of the novel ‘Maria Beetle’ by the Japanese writer Kōtarō Isaka signed by Zak Olkewicz, also a screenwriter for ‘Last Voyage of the Demeter’.

Its plot follows five hit men who find themselves aboard a bullet train traveling from Tokyo to Morioka with a few stops in between. Since the assignments of the five assassins are related to each other, the questions to be answered will be… who will get out of the train alive? And what awaits those who survive at the last station?

Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Masi Oka, Andrew Koji, Bad Bunny and Sandra Bullock, in a special collaboration similar to that of Pitt in ‘The lost City‘, complete the main cast of this film to be released “only in theaters” next July.

