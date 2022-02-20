Trailer of ‘Hive (Beehive)’, an uncomfortable but necessary film by Blerta Basholli

Cinemaran and Garbo Media present the Spanish trailer for ‘hive‘, the debut opera by Kosovar Blerta Basholli, which will hit Spanish cinemas in two weeks, on March 4th. The film, based on a true story, delves into the war in Kosovo through a woman who, without news of her husband, rebels against the conservatism of her environment to get ahead, encouraging along the way. other women.

Fahrije’s husband disappeared in the Kosovo war. In addition to pain, her family is suffering the economic consequences of the war. In order to support her two children and her mother-in-law, she opens a small farming business, but in the traditional patriarchal village where she lives, her ambition and her efforts to empower herself and other women go unseen. as something positive. Fahrije struggles not only to keep her family afloat, but also against a hostile community that encourages her to fail.

‘hive‘ is starring Yllka Gashi -who won the award for best actress at the 66th Valladolid International Film Week (Seminci)- together with Çun Lajçi, Aurita Agushi and Kumrije Hoxha and has the North American Elisabeth Moss as executive producer .

For the protagonist of ‘The Luminous’ of Apple TV +, it is about “A moving, eloquent and unforgettable story of the will to survive and empowerment through unwavering vision. The film’s intimate portrayal of one woman’s struggle for independence leads us to understand the possibility of change, and the powerful Blerta’s narrative masterfully captures the self-determination of people around the world to overcome oppression”.

For his part, Blerta Basholli points out that “I have long admired the work of Elisabeth Moss and am honored that she has joined our project. I could not be more proud and excited. Fahrije Hoti was able to overcome adversity and build her business thanks to the support of the women in her community. Having the support of Elisabeth Moss as a partner in sharing Fahrije’s story makes my heart burst”.

“A widow should only do housework, respect her in-laws and stay home”continues the filmmaker. “These were the words that Fahrije Hoti heard every day for having obtained a driver’s license and started supporting her children after losing her husband during the last war in Kosovo. As well as being a woman and a mother, she was intrigued for his will and power, not only to survive, but to achieve something great and never look back”.

“Her positivity and energy is fascinating. That’s something I wanted to bring to the screen, a strong and colorful female character, a female lead who needed to be seen by Kosovo and by a wider audience. Her decision to move on with her life No matter what it was, it was confusing, painful, sometimes even funny, but deeply inspiring”Basholli concludes.

‘hive‘ has received countless accolades throughout his career; Among them, three great prizes stand out in the international category of the Sundance Festival 2021, the most important event with independent cinema: Grand Jury Prize, Audience Prize and Best Director Award. The film was also shortlisted for the Oscar for the best international film for Kosovo, being included in the shortlist of 15 films that would compete for the coveted statuette, being the first film in the history of Kosovo to pass the Oscar selection.

‘hive‘Arriving in Spanish cinemas next March 4 by Cinemaran and Garbo Media, distributors that today, by the way, have premiered in our country’spirit walker‘, a successful Korean fantasy thriller that can only be seen in Cinesa theaters and whose Spanish trailer you can see here.

