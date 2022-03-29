Trailer of “Las Luminosas”, the new thriller starring Elisabeth Moss

Advertising

Apple TV+ today released the trailer for the long-awaited series “Las Luminosas” (“Shining Girls”), starring and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Elisabeth Moss. This metaphysical thriller will make its world debut on Friday, April 29, 2022 with the first three episodes, followed by a new one every week, every Friday. From MRC Television, the series is also produced by Appian Way and adapted for television by showrunner Silka Luisa, with Emmy winner Michelle MacLaren directing the first two episodes.

Based on the bestselling novel by Lauren Beukes, The Luminous follow in the footsteps of Kirby Mazrachi (elizabeth moss), a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after surviving a brutal attack that left her inhabiting an uncertain reality. When Kirby learns that a recent murder is connected to her own case, she teams up with troubled veteran reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to discover the identity of your attacker. As they realize several cold cases are inextricably linked, Kirby’s blurred reality and his personal traumas allow his assailant to always stay one step ahead of them. The gripping thriller also stars Jamie Bell, Phillipa Soo, Chris Chalk and Amy Brenneman.

The Luminous it is adapted for television and produced by Silka Luisa, who also acts as showrunner. Elizabeth Moss stars, directs and executive produces the series through Love and Squalor Pictures, alongside Lindsey McManus. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson and Michael Hampton are executive producers through Appian Way. Michelle MacLaren directs and executive produces, along with Rebecca Hobbs, for MacLaren Entertainment. Daina Reid directs and is an executive producer. Author Lauren Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga are also executive producers.

We leave you below with the trailer of The Luminous.

