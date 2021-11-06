trailer of Mara, the demon with an unmistakable appearance – Nerd4.life

Shin Megami Tensei 5 will arrive on Nintendo Switch next week, but in the meantime Atlus continues to share trailer dedicated to the demons that we will be able to face and enlist within the game. One of them will be Mara, the demon … unmistakable-looking.

It goes without saying that Mara is one of the best known creatures in the Shin Megami Tensei and Persona saga, for extremely clear reasons. What interests us, however, is the kind of support that the demon is able to give to our team of Shin Megami Tensei 5. As seen in the trailer, Mara – who comes from Buddhist mythology – can inflict altered statuses and physical attacks, among others.

In our review of Shin Megami Tensei 5 we explained to you that: “Shin Megami Tensei V is not a revolutionary JRPG, it does not aim to transform the genre nor to renew the iconic Atlus series. Unprecedented range of difficulty levels and various modernizations, it remains an extremely long and demanding title, all focused on micromanagement, exploration and the dry but rewarding combat system. Net of some technical flaws, Shin Megami Tensei V is a great game, but it’s not Persona: if you are approaching the series after playing Persona on some other platform, keep in mind that these are similar products in appearance, but profoundly different in atmosphere and narrative. And it is perfectly possible that this you like it even more. “