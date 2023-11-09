Trailer of remake of ‘Mean Girls’ released

“Mean Girls” will return to the big screen in 2024.

The iconic comedy will return to cinema. With renewed version, “Mean Girls” will premiere next year musical version From the 2004 film starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried.

In the last hours, Paramount Pictures has launched the first trailer Of ““Mean Girls: The Musical”Revealing some details of what’s to come.

The film’s story follows a teenager named Cady Heron, who moves to a new high school in Illinois and joins the world of “The Plastics”, a popular girl group led by Regina George.

In the trailer of the new version, you can see some iconic scenes and elements of the remembered film: the pink-covered Book of Evil, the presentation of “Jingle Bell Rock“Or the bridal dress that Caddy wears Halloween,

Photo: Paramount Pictures

The film was written by Tina Fey, co-produced by Lorne Michaels, and directed by Arturo Pérez and Samantha Jayne.

release date

“Mean Girls: The Musical” Will be released in theaters on 12 January 2024, It is noteworthy that the film will follow the classic plot of the original 2004 film and the 2018 Broadway musical.

Meanwhile, through streaming platforms Netflix And paramount+You can enjoy the original movie starring Lindsay Lohan.

Watch the trailer here: