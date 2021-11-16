trailer of the crossover presents the skins of the ninja of the Leaf – Nerd4.life

Today on Fortnite the ninja of the Leaf Village will arrive and for the occasion Epic Games has published a new trailer, where we can finally see it in action Naruto, Kakashi, Sasuke and Sakura.

In the movie we can see Naruto and his companions about to enjoy a bowl of ramen, when suddenly a giant and menacing monster appears to spoil their meal. At this point Sasuke, Kakashi, Sakura and a “cartoonish intruder” go into action to defeat the enemy, while Naruto activates his famous multiplication technique and takes the opportunity to enjoy his much loved ramen.

The new crossover between Fortnite and Naruto will be available from today, Tuesday 16 November, at the end of the maintenance of the servers currently in progress in preparation for the 18.40 update.

The collaboration includes the skins of Team 7 of the Leaf Village and of course also a series of objects for the customization of your Naruto-themed virtual avatar, including ninja tools, such as kunai, and an adorable plush of Pakkun, the Kakashi hound. . The crossover could also introduce other innovations, such as limited-time mode, but to find out more we just have to wait for official news from Epic Games.

Staying on the subject, next month a crossover with The Book of Boba Fett will also arrive on Fortnite.